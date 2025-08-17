from the more-then-just-a-fission-expedition dept.
The road to cleaner, meltdown-proof nuclear power has taken a big step forward. Researchers at NRG, a Dutch nuclear materials firm, have begun the first tests of nuclear fission using thorium salts since experiments ended at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the early 1970s.
Thorium has several advantages over uranium, the fuel that powers most nuclear reactors in service today. First, it's much harder to weaponize. Second, as we pointed out last year in a long read on thorium-salt reactors, designs that call for using it in a liquid form are, essentially, self-regulating and fail-safe.
The team at NRG is testing several reactor designs [javascript required] on a small scale at first. The first experiment is on a setup called a molten-salt fast reactor, which burns thorium salt and in theory should also be able to consume spent nuclear fuel from typical uranium fission reactions.
The tests come amid renewed global interest in thorium. While updated models of uranium-fueled power plants are struggling mightily to get off the ground in the U.S., several startup companies are exploring molten-salt reactors. China, meanwhile, is charging ahead with big plans for its nuclear industry, including a heavy bet on thorium-based reactors. The country plans to have the first such power plants hooked up to the grid inside 15 years. If they pull it off, it might just help usher in a safer future for nuclear power.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday August 25, @01:21PM (3 children)
15 years they say. Oops.
I'll just dump these here now:
https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2017/08/potential-of-thorium-nuclear-energy.html [nextbigfuture.com]
https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2017/08/nuclear-thorium-molten-salt-experiments-started-in-europe.html [nextbigfuture.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 25, @01:24PM (2 children)
I think we're making a serious PR mistake calling these "Thorium Reactors" even though the term is accurate.
"Reactor" evokes "Nuclear Reactor". For many people, "nuclear reactor" is a deeply loaded term. Likewise "Thorium" (and other words that end in "-ium") sounds dangerously like "plutonium" and "uranium".
It doesn't matter how much better/safer this technology is. Don't expect the public to respond positively when we use those words. There's too much knee jerk, "no nuclear powered dildos!" baggage.
We should start calling these "salt power stations" or "pizza parlors". Otherwise, IMHO, it will be a steep uphill battle getting public and legislative support for building these things, regardless of their many benefits.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday August 25, @01:30PM (1 child)
"molten salt power generator"
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday August 25, @01:42PM
In Japan, they are Super Happy Crazy Fun Time Power Generators (Sūpā shiawasena kyōki no tanoshī jikan no hatsudenki)
Makes you want one of your own doesn't it!? :)
