The idea that American workers are being left in the dust because they lack technological savvy does not stand up to scrutiny. Our focus should be on coordination and communication between workers and employers.
Technology enthusiasts and entrepreneurs are among the loudest voices declaiming this conventional wisdom (see "The Hunt for Qualified Workers").
Two recent developments have heightened debate over the idea of a "skills gap": an unemployment rate below 5 percent, and the growing fear that automation will render less-skilled workers permanently unemployable.
Proponents of the idea tell an intuitively appealing story: information technology has hit American firms like a whirlwind, intensifying demand for technical skills and leaving unprepared American workers in the dust. The mismatch between high employer requirements and low employee skills leads to bad outcomes such as high unemployment and slow economic growth.
The problem is, when we look closely at the data, this story doesn't match the facts. What's more, this view of the nation's economic challenges distracts us from more productive ways of thinking about skills and economic growth while promoting unproductive hand-wringing and a blinkered focus on only the supply side of the labor market—that is, the workers.
What do you think, is there a shortage of skilled workers ??
(Score: 5, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Friday August 25, @03:44PM (2 children)
There is a shortage of Americans willing to work for a dollar a day, or even ten dollars a day. In much of the country, there are plenty of people willing to work for a hundred dollars a day.
Oh - does that sound like a lot of money? A hundred dollars a day? Does that scare anyone? Well - guy earns $500/week, Uncle takes about $100. That leaves our hero with about $400/week, or $1600/month. Rent - minimum $500. Food, couple hundred. Transportation, maybe he's lucky, and he can get to work all month for fifty bucks. Utilties, another couple hundred. What's left? Not enough to raise a family.
How about corporations pay what people are worth, and stop paying those fatassed CEO's multimillion dollar bonuses for wrecking companies?
THERE is a shortage! America has a serious shortage of competent management. Maybe we can import some CEO's from China or India?
(Score: 3, Informative) by TheGratefulNet on Friday August 25, @04:05PM (1 child)
I was browsing linkedin and came across this posting:
https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/387705974 [linkedin.com]
look at the seniority level: 'entry level'
look at the experience asked for: 10+ years on this and that.
now, either they already have an h1b lined up and are just posting this to cover their ass (or to scare away locals); OR they truly are as clueless as they seem to have become, lately.
there is no shortage of skilled workers, but there seems to be a shortage of skilled MANAGERS who know the diff between try level and extreme senior. 10+ years is senior to principal level, NOT entry level, dammit.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Friday August 25, @04:20PM
Wow. Saw youre post, clicked the link, read the listing. I flipped back here, to post a flippant remark. Then it really hit me. "Entry level". FFS, they're asking for a four year degree, PLUS eight year's expereince? And, it's "entry level"?? Maybe they're trying to recruit Methuselah.
Oh, the flippant remarks. They forgot a couple of qualifications. "Must be able to fellate submerged in a hot tub." "A golf handicap less than 20 will disqualify any applicant." I'm sure we could come up with some more "meaningful" qualifications.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by GlennC on Friday August 25, @03:49PM (3 children)
I've been in the IT field for over 25 years, and like many of us I have worked with many different technologies. I've obtained many different certifications, and worked my way from Desktop Support to Project Management. I currently hold a PMP, Scrum Master, and ITIL certifications.
However, after being out of work for over a year, I recently got my Commercial Learner's Permit and DOT card, and have accepted an offer to become a long-haul truck driver. I will be paid while I attend training, and after I complete 8 months of work I will be able to either leave and go to another carrier, or get my own rig and become an owner-operator.
Am I bitter? Yes, a little. However, I've been fascinated with trucks since I can remember, and I'm done fighting against the fact that as a middle-aged, straight, white, US citizen I feel like I'm shoved to the back of the line.
And I'm not worried about self-driving trucks...by the time they're commercially accepted, I should be old enough to retire.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday August 25, @04:02PM
Sucks, don't it? If you and I had to be born evil white males, we should have been born a hundred years ago, when evil white males were worshipped around the world!
Hey, I hope things work out for you. But, warning: if the company "helps" you to buy your own truck, you're setting yourself up for a fall. Sign a 48 month lease, and they run you ragged for 44 months. Starting with month 45, you spend more time at home, than on the road. Dispatch tells you, "There's just no freight, sorry man!" Month 49, they repo your truck, and sell it, and you're screwed.
The only way to be certain that this scam works for you, is to have those last four payments in the bank, far in advance. You get down to those last four months, and they sideline you, you make the last four payments, and take your truck with you.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday August 25, @04:30PM (1 child)
You are not getting outsourced or "rightsized" (may whoever came up with that one rot in hell...) for being straight, white, or male. It's all about money. The pissfucks running this scam, who are also almost all straight white men, only see one color: green. Stop blaming other racial groups and put the blame where it belongs, viz., on the heads of the greedy motherfuckers who would sell the country to Satan for a corn chip.
(Score: 1) by kurenai.tsubasa on Friday August 25, @04:47PM
I agree with your analysis.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 25, @03:56PM (1 child)
It's the global wage gap. The end.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday August 25, @04:05PM
Not exactly. It's the banking industry's artificial manipulation of currency. If it costs a day's work to feed and house a family in the Philippines, and it costs a day's work to feed and house a family in Bermuda - why should the currencies have vastly different values?
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday August 25, @04:01PM
Of course there isn't a shortage of skilled workers! I saw news stories crying over the supposed lack of skilled workers even in 2008-2010, when the Great Recession had pushed unemployment to 25%, and more than a few of the unemployed were tech workers. We also heard proof that the H1B program was being manipulated, with seminars offered to businesses advising them how best to do it. We've all heard of job postings asking for more years of experience in a technology than that technology has existed, blatant stuff like "wanted: 10 years experience in Windows Server 2008".
What seems in shorter supply these days is honesty and respect for facts and science. I hoped the Bush Administration's use of lies and propaganda to start a completely stupid, wasteful, unnecessary, and cruel war in Iraq would spur long lasting changes for the better and so bring about some good from that war. Instead, it seems only to have whet their appetites for more. What is Trump likely to do should the noose of impeachment get too tight around his neck? Distract everyone if he can, and what better distraction than a war? He might like the infamy from being the first since WWII to use nuclear bombs. Then there will be plenty of jobs in the armed forces. Or, dead people don't need jobs.
The only question is war with whom? North Korea is plainly too pathetically weak to grab everyone's attention, despite their history of nuclear blackmail. Might be able to play up Iran as big and strong enough to pose a threat, but that one is also hard to credit. Mexico, for refusing to pay for a border wall? No, it's got to be a bigger power, and of the big ones, maybe China is the easiest to paint black, what with them still being Commies and all. Russia would seem a likely choice if Trump wasn't such an admirer of Putin, maybe even had their help getting elected. And Russia and China aren't friends with each other, far from it. I can see Russia liking the idea of hostilities between the US and China, as long as it doesn't get out of hand and the nukes start flying.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 25, @04:02PM
Willing to work at the wages that employers want to pay.
I take myself as an example. My wife and I graduated from a top 10 university, both in computer science, both in the top of our respective classes with a healthy portfolio. Her best offer was $40k working for Boeing in Idaho with no vacation and no holiday. At the time I was already making substantial income in another field online and didn't bother applying to traditional jobs. Now a decade later we're living half way around the world and she's an administrator at a school and I'm starting my own software business.
Back to the article, it's rather disingenuous in only considering the U3 unemployment rated reported by the government. If you have a doctorate and worked 1 hour at McDonalds last month you're considered employed by the U3. If there were exactly 100 jobs in the country and every single person in the country applied for them and 99.99% were unemployed, we'd have 0% unemployment a matter of months later due to how unemployment is defined. The top of the field jobs in tech are mostly at places like Google where you generate a healthy 7 figures of revenue and get compensated with a very low 6 figures for salary. There's a reason tech turnover is absurd. We are companies, yet get tossed scraps in exchange for our efforts. Keep this sort of system up long enough and yeah suddenly guys from India who'd struggle [itwire.com] to write a single functional program are suddenly looking like top tier talent.
The problem is indeed systemic, but the people complaining about it are the ones creating it. I also intend to pay shit wages, but I'll do so fully knowing that I'll never be attracting the next Elon Musk. But I'd be the first to admit why.
(Score: 2) by leftover on Friday August 25, @04:08PM
We have skilled engineers and software developers switching careers because employers want only cheap sheep. We have "statisticians" reporting the number of unfilled jobs by counting ads from all sources and summing them. Most significantly, we have a business culture that believes all value is created on Wall Street, one of the most astonishingly stupid concepts to be proposed in the history of mankind.
Our lives will continue to decline until the self-proclaimed geniuses setting the shape of business administration realize that all value is created by skilled people doing their jobs. (Including finance weenies, proportional to their actual minor role.)
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by kurenai.tsubasa on Friday August 25, @04:15PM
In general, no. We need to be more specific to come up with the desired “yes” answer. There is a shortage of skilled cisfemale workers in professions that are currently under assault, to the exclusion of other professions that lack gender parity, by feminism.
(Score: 2) by MrGuy on Friday August 25, @04:24PM
This is apples and oranges.
Yes, all three of the professions covered (manufacturing, lab tech, IT help desk) are "technical" jobs and require certain specific skills to perform. And there are some rich findings in the article (e.g. noting that few jobs stay open more than 3 months despite 75% of industry execs claiming a chronic problem finding skilled workers).
But you're studying a completely different population than the ones the "tech entrepreneurs" referenced are looking for. Facebook isn't looking for lab techs - they're looking for programmers. So is Google. So is Microsoft. Those are the skills they're claiming are hard to find, and the ones they're pushing hardest to get from H1-B visa holders from overseas because they "can't find" local talent.
I'm sure some of the conclusions are valid across all "requires some technical skills" jobs, but the study performed doesn't directly address the same jobs that business leaders are claiming they can't find.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday August 25, @04:43PM
There's a serious shortage of highly-qualified tech workers, and it's exacerbated by all the Negative Nancies and other whiners and complainers who seem to think these jobs should be highly-paid. Tech workers should be happy to have a job doing work they love, so they should be happy to get paid $30k or so, and as much as $50k for the most experienced ones. Spare me all your whining about student loans; if you live in your car, you can dedicate your salary to paying off your student loans. The other thing tech workers whine too much about is working hours; they should be happy to spend all their waking hours at the office, except for the time they spend sleeping in their car or showering at the Y. Companies need to keep salaries low so that they can hire the best executive talent and provide them with extremely generous compensation packages. Executives deserve a lot of money, and tech workers deserve only enough to survive on, and should just be happy to be helping the executives buy megayachts with their labor.
Honestly, the level of entitlement among tech workers is just insane. Who do you people think you are?
