Twenty-six years ago today, someone from Finland posted the following message to comp.os.minix:
Hello everybody out there using minix -
I'm doing a (free) operating system (just a hobby, won't be big and
professional like gnu) for 386(486) AT clones. This has been brewing
since april, and is starting to get ready. I'd like any feedback on
things people like/dislike in minix, as my OS resembles it somewhat
(same physical layout of the file-system (due to practical reasons)
among other things).
I've currently ported bash(1.08) and gcc(1.40), and things seem to work.
This implies that I'll get something practical within a few months, and
I'd like to know what features most people would want. Any suggestions
are welcome, but I won't promise I'll implement them :-)
Linus (torvalds@kruuna.helsinki.fi)
PS. Yes - it's free of any minix code, and it has a multi-threaded fs.
It is NOT protable (uses 386 task switching etc), and it probably never
will support anything other than AT-harddisks, as that's all I have :-(.
Here's wishing him and his creation another twenty-six happy years of world domination.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 25, @05:24PM (3 children)
Was this necessary?
Editors?????
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 25, @05:36PM (1 child)
But he is from Finland!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday August 25, @05:44PM
Not only is he from Finland, but he is equipped with an asshole.
The world needs more assholes!!
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 25, @05:51PM
Yes, because he's still an asshole. Not that there is anything wrong with that.
(Score: 2) by SDRefugee on Friday August 25, @05:53PM (1 child)
This is funny.. "Just a hobby, won't be big and professional like gnu".... Linus
is a great programmer, but his prognosticating skills leave quite a bit to be
desired..
Happy Birthday, Linux, you've rescued me (and a LOT of others) from continuing to be
abused by that behemoth corporation in Redmond, Washington, that a LOT of us have
come to loathe, whose name will NOT be uttered here...
America should be proud of Edward Snowden, the hero, whether they know it or not..
(Score: 1) by aristarchus on Friday August 25, @06:02PM
If only we could all be so wrong. Happy birthday, Linux!
