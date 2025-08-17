Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Happy Birthday, Linux

posted by cmn32480 on Friday August 25, @05:22PM   Printer-friendly
from the 1A-candles dept.
OS

The Mighty Buzzard writes:

Twenty-six years ago today, someone from Finland posted the following message to comp.os.minix:

Hello everybody out there using minix -

I'm doing a (free) operating system (just a hobby, won't be big and
professional like gnu) for 386(486) AT clones. This has been brewing
since april, and is starting to get ready. I'd like any feedback on
things people like/dislike in minix, as my OS resembles it somewhat
(same physical layout of the file-system (due to practical reasons)
among other things).

I've currently ported bash(1.08) and gcc(1.40), and things seem to work.
This implies that I'll get something practical within a few months, and
I'd like to know what features most people would want. Any suggestions
are welcome, but I won't promise I'll implement them :-)

                Linus (torvalds@kruuna.helsinki.fi)

PS. Yes - it's free of any minix code, and it has a multi-threaded fs.
It is NOT protable (uses 386 task switching etc), and it probably never
will support anything other than AT-harddisks, as that's all I have :-(.

Here's wishing him and his creation another twenty-six happy years of world domination.

Original Submission


«  The Myth of the Skills Gap
Happy Birthday, Linux | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 25, @05:24PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 25, @05:24PM (#558994)

    Was this necessary?

    Editors?????

    • (Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 25, @05:36PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 25, @05:36PM (#559002)

      But he is from Finland!

      • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday August 25, @05:44PM

        by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday August 25, @05:44PM (#559006) Journal

        Not only is he from Finland, but he is equipped with an asshole.

        The world needs more assholes!!

        --
        This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 25, @05:51PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 25, @05:51PM (#559016)

      Yes, because he's still an asshole. Not that there is anything wrong with that.

  • (Score: 2) by SDRefugee on Friday August 25, @05:53PM (1 child)

    by SDRefugee (4477) on Friday August 25, @05:53PM (#559017)

    I'm doing a (free) operating system (just a hobby, won't be big and
    professional like gnu) for 386(486) AT clones.

    This is funny.. "Just a hobby, won't be big and professional like gnu".... Linus
    is a great programmer, but his prognosticating skills leave quite a bit to be
    desired..

    Happy Birthday, Linux, you've rescued me (and a LOT of others) from continuing to be
    abused by that behemoth corporation in Redmond, Washington, that a LOT of us have
    come to loathe, whose name will NOT be uttered here...

    --
    America should be proud of Edward Snowden, the hero, whether they know it or not..
(1)