For four consecutive quarters up through May, Samsung has dominated the home appliances market. With the announcement of the Galaxy Note 8 and its expanded Bixby capabilities such as Quick Commands (using small phrases to perform multiple actions simultaneously), as well as the global rollout of Bixby voice in English to over 200 countries earlier this week, Samsung is making a firm statement: that its Bixby AI, whether you want it or not, is here to stay.

But taking advantage of its success in the home appliances market involves staying ahead, and to do that, there must be a new perspective from which to approach the market. Since Bixby is an 8-year labor of love for the Korean giant, and the voice assistant has now rolled out to mobile devices, bringing the new AI to the home is the next best thing. To this end, Samsung says that it looks to expand Bixby and voice assistant capabilities to smart home appliances by 2020.

This means that Bixby will be used to control the home through Samsung Connect. Samsung's Family Hub refrigerator already utilizes Bixby to perform certain commands (Samsung rolled out Bixby via a software update to the Family Hub 2.0 refrigerator back in May), but the Family Hub will be used to call robot vacuum cleaners to the kitchen or turn on the washing and drying machines (as the Family Hub will control the kitchen setting). Samsung Connect will be used to tie the entire home together, as home automation dictates.