Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Germans Force Microsoft to Scrap Future Pushy Windows 10 Upgrades

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday August 26, @06:21AM   Printer-friendly
from the unpleasant-aftertaste dept.
Security

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Microsoft sparked fury when it aggressively pushed its Windows 10 operating system onto people's PCs – from unexpected downloads to surprise installations.

Now a consumer rights group has forced Redmond to promise it will never do it again, in Germany at least.

In 2015, Microsoft offered existing Windows 7 and 8 users a free upgrade to its new cloud-friendly OS, and rapidly become increasingly ambitious about getting it onto machines. After bundling the upgrade alongside its monthly security patches and resorting to tricky tactics, loads of users found they were downloading gigabytes of unwanted Redmond code.

This riled a lot of folks, but Germany – one of the few countries that takes consumer rights seriously – actually took action. The Consumer Center in Baden-Württemberg filed a cease-and-desist complaint against Redmond regarding the practice, and the software giant has unexpectedly caved and promised never to do it again.

"We would have wished for an earlier introduction, but the levy is a success for more consumer rights in the digital world," said Cornelia Tausch, CEO of the Center.

Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/08/23/microsoft_windows_10_updates_germany/

Original Submission


«  When Not to Use Docker: Understanding the Limitations of Containers
Germans Force Microsoft to Scrap Future Pushy Windows 10 Upgrades | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 7 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday August 26, @06:34AM (3 children)

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Saturday August 26, @06:34AM (#559321)

    "We would have wished for an earlier introduction, but the levy is a success for more consumer rights in the digital world," said Cornelia Tausch, CEO of the Center.

    Levy? What levy?
    TFA as clear as mud in this respect

    • (Score: 2) by lx on Saturday August 26, @06:43AM (2 children)

      by lx (1915) Subscriber Badge on Saturday August 26, @06:43AM (#559324)

      After reading the German and from context I think they mean "concession" instead of "levy". German native speakers feel free to correct me.

      • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday August 26, @07:17AM

        by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Saturday August 26, @07:17AM (#559330) Homepage Journal

        Germans are about pandering to Jews and literally eating turd-logs. That is, they eat human shit. Nothing they do nowadays surprises me.

      • (Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday August 26, @07:23AM

        by Arik (4543) on Saturday August 26, @07:23AM (#559332)
        Looks like the word is abgabe. Not a German speaker, just a user of dictionaries. Looking at synonyms between it and languages I know better, I'm guessing this use has more to do with the sense of it as 'delivery, the act of delivery or *what was delivered*.' So in context I'd be tempted to say 'result' might be an accurate translation - "We would have wanted it to come sooner, but this result is a success."
        --
        "Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"

  • (Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday August 26, @06:53AM (2 children)

    by Arik (4543) on Saturday August 26, @06:53AM (#559326)
    It's a unilateral promise, rather than any sort of binding agreement, so they can just change their mind later and it's back to square one.

    They should have to reimburse wasted bandwidth, tech support for recovery, and nuisance damages.
    --
    "Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"

    • (Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday August 26, @07:49AM (1 child)

      by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Saturday August 26, @07:49AM (#559335) Journal

      I've read the German text. The relevant part is already in the title:

      Windows-Update: Microsoft gibt Unterlassungserklärung ab

      The key word here is "Unterlassungserklärung" [wikipedia.org]. This is by definition a legally binding statement.

      --
      The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.

      • (Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday August 26, @07:53AM

        by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Saturday August 26, @07:53AM (#559337) Journal

        Sorry for the self reply; I just noticed that the first paragraph also has an important extra information:

        Nach prozessualen Winkelzügen von Microsoft, gab der Konzern nun überraschend eine strafbewehrte Unterlassungserklärung ab.

        "Strafbewehrte Unterlassungserklärung means that it is not only legally binding, but it also includes an explicit penalty clause.

        --
        The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(1)