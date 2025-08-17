from the unpleasant-aftertaste dept.
Microsoft sparked fury when it aggressively pushed its Windows 10 operating system onto people's PCs – from unexpected downloads to surprise installations.
Now a consumer rights group has forced Redmond to promise it will never do it again, in Germany at least.
In 2015, Microsoft offered existing Windows 7 and 8 users a free upgrade to its new cloud-friendly OS, and rapidly become increasingly ambitious about getting it onto machines. After bundling the upgrade alongside its monthly security patches and resorting to tricky tactics, loads of users found they were downloading gigabytes of unwanted Redmond code.
This riled a lot of folks, but Germany – one of the few countries that takes consumer rights seriously – actually took action. The Consumer Center in Baden-Württemberg filed a cease-and-desist complaint against Redmond regarding the practice, and the software giant has unexpectedly caved and promised never to do it again.
"We would have wished for an earlier introduction, but the levy is a success for more consumer rights in the digital world," said Cornelia Tausch, CEO of the Center.
Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/08/23/microsoft_windows_10_updates_germany/
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday August 26, @06:34AM (3 children)
Levy? What levy?
TFA as clear as mud in this respect
(Score: 2) by lx on Saturday August 26, @06:43AM (2 children)
After reading the German and from context I think they mean "concession" instead of "levy". German native speakers feel free to correct me.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday August 26, @07:17AM
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday August 26, @07:23AM
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday August 26, @06:53AM (2 children)
They should have to reimburse wasted bandwidth, tech support for recovery, and nuisance damages.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday August 26, @07:49AM (1 child)
I've read the German text. The relevant part is already in the title:
The key word here is "Unterlassungserklärung" [wikipedia.org]. This is by definition a legally binding statement.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday August 26, @07:53AM
Sorry for the self reply; I just noticed that the first paragraph also has an important extra information:
"Strafbewehrte Unterlassungserklärung means that it is not only legally binding, but it also includes an explicit penalty clause.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
