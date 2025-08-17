from the baby-steps dept.
After the US Department of Justice demanded from DreamHost data that could identify visitors of anti-Trump website Disruptj20.org and the web host refused to comply with such an unreasonably broad request for data, the DOJ narrowed the scope of its demand by excluding unpublished media and HTTP access and error logs from it.
On Thursday, District of Columbia Superior Court Judge Robert Morin ruled that DreamHost must comply with the narrowed warrant, but has further limited the government's access to the asked-for data, in order to limit exposure of sensitive user information.
He has asked the federal prosecutors to present a list of investigators who will have access to the data and list of methods they will be using to go through it to find information pertinent to their investigation. The investigation aims to find out who's responsible for property damage in downtown Washington during the Inauguration Day protests.
"The production of evidence from this trove of data will be overseen by the court. The DOJ is not permitted to perform this search in a bubble. It is, in fact, now required to make its case with the court to justify why they believe information acquired is or is not responsive to (aka: 'covered by') the warrant," DreamHost explained.
Good. It's about time the judiciary started saying no to executive overreach.
Source: https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2017/08/25/judge-limits-dojs-search-anti-trump-website-data/
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Saturday August 26, @02:18AM (1 child)
The purpose of this request was to find out who is responsible for organized Constitutionally-protected political protest. The warrant should never have been approved at all, because the government has not showed any kind of probable cause that a crime had been committed using the communications of that website.
This is especially galling coming from the FBI, an organization with a long history of treating political protest as criminal activity even though it isn't.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday August 26, @02:29AM
Except in this case several crimes were committed. And they were allegedly organized before hand on that website.
Socialist: Someone who wants everything that you have. Except your job.
