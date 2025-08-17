Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

When Not to Use Docker: Understanding the Limitations of Containers

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday August 26, @04:16AM   Printer-friendly
from the not-just-for-clothing-any-more dept.
OS Software

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Docker is a great tool. But Docker containers are not a cure-all. If you really want to understand how Docker is impacting the channel, you have to understand its limitations.

Docker containers have become massively popular over the past several years because they start faster, scale more easily and consume fewer resources than virtual machines.

But that doesn't mean that Docker containers are the perfect solution for every type of workload. Here are examples of things Docker can't do or can't do well:

  • Run applications as fast as a bare-metal server.
  • Provide cross-platform compatibility.
  • Run applications with graphical interfaces.
  • Solve all your security problems.

I kinda miss just running services directly on physical servers. Guess I'm getting old.

Source: http://thevarguy.com/open-source/when-not-use-docker-understanding-limitations-containers

Original Submission


«  Judge Limits DOJ's Search of Anti-Trump Website Data
When Not to Use Docker: Understanding the Limitations of Containers | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.