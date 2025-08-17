Docker is a great tool. But Docker containers are not a cure-all. If you really want to understand how Docker is impacting the channel, you have to understand its limitations.

Docker containers have become massively popular over the past several years because they start faster, scale more easily and consume fewer resources than virtual machines.

But that doesn't mean that Docker containers are the perfect solution for every type of workload. Here are examples of things Docker can't do or can't do well: