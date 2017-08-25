from the go-with-the-flow? dept.
It's not an acid bath. It's an alkaline bath:
When it comes to putting loved ones in their final resting places, our choice has long been whether to bury a body or cremate it. But a third option has been gaining attention recently: Alkaline hydrolysis, which involves dissolving a body in a liquid solution. The process leaves behind bones that can be ground into ash using much less energy than cremation. Though it sounds a bit gruesome, the approach offers many benefits. "This by far is the most environmentally friendly choice" Dean Fisher, director of the Donated Body Program at UCLA told Wired.
[...] Having a body cremated may seem like a sustainable burial, but in most cases it's not great for the environment. In cremation, everything is burned into ash, including bone and medical implants. That can lead to the release of harmful pollutants. In the UK, for instance, cremation contributes to 16% of all mercury pollution. And as The Atlantic has reported, cremation takes about two SUV-tanks worth of gas to cremate a single body. Alkaline hydrolysis, on the other hand, requires only an eighth of that energy, Gizmodo reports.
Also at Here & Now (4:45 audio).
California: AB-967 Human remains disposal: alkaline hydrolysis: licensure and regulation.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 26, @07:24PM
I see, the harm you are causing to the environment does not end with death now... I wonder if people realize the crazy cult they are joining by buying into this stuff.
This is actually worse than any previous religion's conception of original sin, all based on word games regarding what is "pollution" and "natural". Next we will be told to accept the need to let someone block out the sun for our own good, they will control who and where gets the energy...
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Saturday August 26, @07:31PM (1 child)
If you want "environmentally friendly", toss the naked body into a hole in the ground and let nature do its business. It doesn't get friendlier than that.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 26, @07:40PM
Not like most of us are "organic certified" ;)
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday August 26, @07:48PM
This happens all the time to the tourists at Yellowstone. They come to look at the water features. Of which there are many. They go in the water. Let me tell you, it's much too hot. So they die. And the rangers find the bones. Very bad for our tourist industry! I'm making Yellowstone safe. Starting with the bears. I took them off the endangered list. We're getting rid of a lot, a lot of the bears. And I have @NASA studying the hot water. Whether we can make steam out of it. Steam for industry. Give me good old steam! If we catch the hot water in pipes, it won't pool up. Catch the heat to run our factories. Yellowstone Industrial Park is gonna be terrific. Many #jobs and much safer for tourists. 🇺🇸
