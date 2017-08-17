from the brown-chicken-brown-cow dept.
You may recall that in 2014 we wrote about a strange occurrence having to do with Chase Bank refusing to provide its banking services to Teagan Presley, a rather well known adult film actress. When it became clear that Presley wasn't the only performer to whom this was happening, it initially looked as though banks were engaging in a form of slut-shaming of adult film actors. It turned out, however, that it was the federal government doing the slut-shaming, with the emergence of the Department of Justice's Operation Choke Point. This DOJ policy that was developed to combat financial fraud somehow bled over the stencil lines and became a sort of banking morality police, encouraging banks to cut off services to industries like adult film, fireworks retail stores, and sellers engaged in what the DOJ deemed to be "racist materials." It's worth highlighting that all of these industries and actions, whether you like them or not, are legal, yet the DOJ was essentially attempting to extra-judiciously scuttle them through secretive federal policy. That should have terrified everyone, but didn't, and so the program went on.
Until recently. The justice department recently announced that Operation Choke Point will be ended.
The move hands a big victory to Republican lawmakers who charged that the initiative — dubbed "Operation Choke Point" — was hurting legitimate businesses. In a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd referred to the program as "a misguided initiative."
"We share your view that law abiding businesses should not be targeted simply for operating in an industry that a particular administration might disfavor," says the letter, obtained by progressive activist group Allied Progress and later provided to POLITICO by Goodlatte's office. "Enforcement decisions should always be made based on facts and the applicable law. We reiterate that the Department will not discourage the provision of financial services to lawful industries, including businesses engaged in short-term lending and firearms-related activities," it adds. A nearly identical letter was sent to Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho).
I was more annoyed by their use of it against gun stores but good riddance regardless.
Source: https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20170818/11113638027/doj-to-end-operation-chokepoint-porn-stars-free-to-bank-once-more.shtml
Previously:
Adult Film Stars' Bank Accounts Closed
Related Stories
Techdirt reports on a national trend of banks canceling the personal accounts of people working in the adult entertainment industry. It seems that the Dept of Justice has started a program called "Operation Choke Point" where they threaten banks with increased regulatory burden for any accounts associated with a list of legal businesses that they feel have a high rate of associated fraud even if the accounts have no suspicion of wrong doing .
Seems like they started the beta test with Wikileaks, moved on to the file lockers, usenet servers and even VPN providers and are now going mainstream. Does this mean that the industry will end up at the forefront of technology development and bring an alternative payment method to the masses?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by jmorris on Saturday August 26, @10:44PM (2 children)
Attention lefties, YOU are now "the man."
Notice how it is the Right and Republicans trying to protect against big government stomping on people for daring to be different. Where once the left screamed and staged sit ins for "free speech" it is now clear to all who actually believes that sort of thing today, and who only said it to gain the power to silence others. But yea, the wheel will turn, let the Right actually achieve power (they currently control none of the actual levers of power) and they will almost certainly be assholes too when they gain power. But the Left has no basis to object at this point since the wheel is spinning at Internet speed now and everyone is going to personally remember not a single leftist stood up and said "Wait a minute!" when their loons were swinging the banhammer. You bastards proved that you can rewrite the history books but can you rewrite memories too?
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday August 26, @10:55PM
That's news to me. I always thought that liberals were all for degeneracy. Huh -- oh well, Trump is making America great again in repealing that draconinan law and dismantling the Chicago politics of the lawless Obama DOJ.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 26, @10:56PM
C'mon, jmorris! You are just upset because you thought that "ChokePoint" was about auto-erotic asphyxiation.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday August 26, @10:47PM
Seems that this tactic is still employed against the pot industry in states that have legalized it.
Even when nothing crosses state lines (which theoretically should remove any legitimate federal interest.)
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
