Fox News is reporting that LG will be opening a new plant in Detroit:
LG Electronics said Tuesday it will spend $25 million to open a U.S. plant for manufacturing electric vehicle components.
The 250,000-square-foot building is located in Hazel Park, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. When it opens next year, the plant will create at least 292 jobs in Hazel Park and an expanded research and development center in nearby Troy.
The Michigan government is providing a four-year, $2.9 million capital grant for the project.
[...] LG said vehicle components are the company's fastest-growing business. Auto-related revenue jumped 43% year-over-year to $1.5 billion during the first half of 2017, driven by LG's supplier agreement with General Motors (GM) for the new Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle.
[...] In addition to the Michigan facility, LG expects to begin construction soon on a $250 million factory for washing machines in Clarksville, Tennessee. The production plant will create 600 new jobs by 2019, according to LG. The company is also building a new North American headquarters down the road from its current offices in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. The project will cost $300 million.
(Score: 2) by iwoloschin on Sunday August 27, @03:37PM (1 child)
I'm actually a little disappointed that realDonaldTrump didn't claim responsibility for this. Is something wrong? Is he too busy issuing crazy pardons?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 27, @04:50PM
Check the original sub - he didn't come out and say it, but it was heavily implied :)
Talk about state propaganda xD
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday August 27, @03:52PM (1 child)
2.9 million over 4 years is hardly enough to pay for the permit filing fees, let alone property taxes. And not anywhere near enough to line the pockets of public servants. On the scale of Korean bribes, its insulting.
Silly Republican government in that state just doesn't understand how to do business.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 27, @04:44PM
