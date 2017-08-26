from the they-won't-come-for-me dept.
Congress just passed, and Trump signed, a law that makes all properties adjacent to the rail system operated by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Constitution free zones.
From TFA on zerohedge.com:
"In performing its duties, the Commission, through its Board or designated employees or agents, may: Enter upon the WMATA Rail System and, upon reasonable notice and a finding by the chief executive officer that a need exists, upon any lands, waters, and premises adjacent to the WMATA Rail System, including, without limitation, property owned or occupied by the federal government, for the purpose of making inspections, investigations, examinations, and testing as the Commission may deem necessary to carry out the purposes of this MSC Compact, and such entry shall not be deemed a trespass."
As we all know, the standard in the 4th Amendment is a particularized warrant based on probable cause, "reasonable notice and need" as determined by the cops (i.e. agency chief), is not the same thing at all.
We already have constitution free zones within 100 100 miles of any border, and this provides a convenient framework to do a similar thing along any rail line (or road) so the Feds can liberate the center of the country from any form of Constitutional protection. Anyway ... the 4th Amendment is already dead at this point, but its piecemeal demise should provide a useful education for those clamoring for the demise of the 1st.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 27, @09:49PM (2 children)
On what basis can they just make certain areas constitution free? The constitution applies to basically everything that the government does. It was questionable enough to declare GITMO to be constitution free even though the US was more or less the only authority on that strip of land. Then declaring huge swathes of American soil to be constitution free.
It's amazing how the party that's about "freedom" seems to have no particular issue with this sort of thing.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Justin Case on Sunday August 27, @09:58PM
On the basis of fuck you, that's how.
We used to mock the Nazi goons and their "papers please". Later the Mexican police "we don't need no steenkin badges".
I think our dear leaders study the asshats of the world in order to perfect on their abuses.
And no, neither party cares about this. They may talk a game to get elected, but it is only about power -- for pretty much all of them. But let's keep ourselves divided while they burn Rome.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by hemocyanin on Sunday August 27, @10:03PM
Republicans talk of individual rights and Democrats of civil rights, but the truth is, they're both just spewing (what to them are) meaningless platitudes.
Think back on how disappointing Obama's reign was -- despite the "hope and change" shtick, things kept progressing just as before. Now Trump promises to "drain the swamp" and yet, it's business as usual aside from some inflammatory tweets. The root of course, is that politicians don't serve the people -- they serve the interests of multinational corporations, pharma/insurance, and Wall Street. We're exist merely to fund their lifestyles and war games, and personal rights for the proles, are of no interest to these groups.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 27, @10:02PM
Down with the 1%!
Up with the 99%!
Wait. That didn't work out the way we hoped.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Sunday August 27, @10:05PM (1 child)
So, that's the whole USA, no?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by hemocyanin on Sunday August 27, @10:13PM
Right now it is just one particular railway around DC, but the underlying framework could (and thus will) be applied to any railroad. It would be no great leap to then apply that to interstate freeways and then states could jump on board with highways and roads. The definition of "adjacent" would likely see much expansion as well.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 27, @10:38PM
Why does this type of story always seem to hit the news after its been voted on? Shouldn't people want to be altered prior to the vote?
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Sunday August 27, @10:49PM
Wouldn't the same argument apply to, say, a firefighter breaking into a home to rescue someone? I'm not saying the two are equivalent, but if entering a property to do some examination for the train company is a violation, isn't the former example as well?
