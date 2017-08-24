from the that-is-a-long-time-in-a-winged-cigar dept.
On Friday, Qantas Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce issued a public "challenge" to the companies to extend the range of Boeing's new 777X, which is slated for 2020, and the planned "Ultra-Long Range" version of Airbus's A350, which rolls out next year. Qantas hopes to take delivery of such a plane and begin its Sydney to London service in 2022, the company said as part of its full-year income results.
Qantas noted that both planes "can get close" to the requirements needed for London and New York missions. The public prodding is designed to make one or both manufacturers revisit technical schemes to edge out even greater range.
A nonstop flight from Sydney to London would shave almost four hours off current travel times that involve a stopover; for New York, travelers could save nearly three hours. Airbus, in an emailed statement, said it was equal to the challenge.
[...] Qantas flew its first so-called "Kangaroo Route" from Sydney to London in December 1947, flying a Lockheed Constellation. The trip took four days. In a few years, the kangaroo-flagged carrier hopes to do it in just over 20 hours.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 28, @01:24AM (3 children)
Blood clots in the legs due to long periods of inactivity. [google.com]
(Deep vein thrombophlebitis)
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday August 28, @01:40AM
That's why there's a jogging track, in first class.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 28, @01:48AM
I've honed my body for this, training by sitting in front of a computer all day long.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday August 28, @01:53AM
More to the point, it's so impatient privileged people can shave precious seconds off of their airtime as well as avoid contact with other filthy humans on the ground.
There are some reasons for it besides luxury. National Security, or C-level exexs who need to be somewhere else to fix a major fucking problem and fast. But if anything I see this as a symptom of a problem -- much like recreational space trips -- too much wealth concentrated in the hands of an increasing few.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 28, @01:49AM (1 child)
In terms of leg room, quality of food, and other amenities, I'd wager the Connie was a more comfortable trip.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday August 28, @01:57AM
Frequent stops in exotic locations.
Little, if any, customs and certainly no "Border Force".
No freeze-dried food.
Leg room.
Smoking. (Hmm.. good or bad?)
occasional crashes in unihabited places like deserts or the middle of an ocean.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
