Clowns-Only Showing of Stephen King's 'It' is Worst Idea Ever

posted by cmn32480 on Monday August 28, @05:01AM   Printer-friendly
from the what-nightmares-are-made-of dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story on CNET:

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is offering a clowns-only screening of Stephen King's "It," the classic horror story featuring Pennywise the murderous clown.

There are three clowns-only showings, all at Austin, Texas theaters on Sept. 9, the day after "It" opens in the US.

"For this special clown screening of IT, all attendees should arrive dressed as a clown in order to attend," the Alamo Drafthouse website explains. "Please arrive early and join us in the Barrel O' Fun (CNET note: The whaaat, now?) beginning at 5:30pm for an IT pre-party where we will have face-painters available for clown touch-ups, a photo booth, raffles for prizes, and other terrifying merriment. Please arrive in your own Pennywise best and be ready to float with us."

[Ed Note: The fear of clowns is Coulrophobia. The wikipedia page does NOT have pictures, which I find mildly amusing.]

-- submitted from IRC

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 28, @05:46AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 28, @05:46AM (#560070)

    I think they're idea to collect all those PMSing man hating feminists together for a women only screening of Wonder Woman is a bit worse.

(1)