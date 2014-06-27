from the mice-were-happy-though dept.
Original article in Deutsches Zentrum für Diabetesforschung e.V. (DZD):
In mice that are given a high-fat diet, an increased production of the enzyme DPP4* by the liver promotes an increase in body fat, the development of fatty liver disease and insulin resistance. These were the findings of a current study by DZD-researchers in Potsdam and Tübingen. "In combination with our observations from additional human and cell studies, these results indicate that increased DPP4 production by the liver is the cause rather than the consequence of a fatty liver and insulin resistance," says the head of the study, Annette Schürmann from the German Institute for Human Nutrition Research (DIfE), a partner of the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD). The research team led by Schürmann has now published its findings in Molecular Metabolism.
"DPP4 inhibitors** are well known from the treatment of diabetes. Therefore, in our opinion, they could be used in the future not only to improve the sugar metabolism but also to treat non-alcoholic fatty liver disease***," adds the lead author of the study, Christian Baumeier from DIfE.
[...] In addition, the scientists observed that human beings suffering from insulin resistance and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease have a greater amount of active DPP4 in their blood than healthy people.
Background information:
* DPP4 is the acronym for dipeptidyl peptidase 4. The enzyme cleaves, among others, some intestinal hormones (incretins) glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and gastric inhibitory polypeptides (GIP), which as a result lose their effectiveness. This leads to high blood glucose values; the function of the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas is also negatively influenced.
** DPP4 inhibitors are already used as a drug in the treatment of diabetes in order to prolong the effect of the two endogenous incretins GLP-1 and GIP. Their aim is to increase insulin secretion after food intake in people with type 2 diabetes.
*** Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has become the most common chronic liver disease in Europe and the United States and a frequent side effect of obesity and type 2 diabetes. Depending on the country, around 25 to 45 percent of adults are affected. Left untreated, a fatty liver can develop into liver cirrhosis with life-threatening consequences. Complete remission is possible, with weight reduction playing a major role (sources: the present study by Baumeier et al., 2017, and Deutsches Ärzteblatt, volume 111; issue 26; June 27, 2014).
