SUSE has decided to let the world know it has no plans to step away from the btrfs filesystem, and plans to make it even better.
The company's public display of affection comes after Red Hat decided not to fully support the filesystem in its own Linux.
Losing a place in one of the big three Linux distros isn't a good look for any package even if, as was the case with this decision, Red Hat was never a big contributor or fan of btrfs.
[Matthias G. Eckermann] also hinted at some future directions for the filesystem. "We just start to see the opportunities from subvolume quotas when managing Quality of Service on the storage level" he writes, adding "Compression (already there) combined with Encryption (future) makes btrfs an interesting choice for embedded systems and IoT, as may the full use of send-receive for managing system patches and updates to (Linux based) 'firmware'." ®
Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/08/25/suse_btrfs_defence/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 28, @10:11AM (1 child)
Am I the only one who normally reads it as "bit rot-fs"?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday August 28, @10:34AM
I'm waiting for bacon-fs to throw my support behind it.
Granted, a "crispy" partition doesn't sound a good thing, tho.
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Monday August 28, @10:58AM
While btrfs violates KISS to a massive degree, even just data checksums alone mean you shouldn't even consider using anything but btrfs or ZFS, unless you don't care for correctness of your data at all or have another means of in-line verification.
It's like ECC memory, except that disks lie a lot more than memory does. HDDs lie. Controllers lie. Cables lie. SD cards massively lie. eMMC lies.
In theory, disks are supposed to use complex erasure codes themselves that should make such corruption impossible, but that's theory not practice.
Again and again I see someone come to IRC, say "btrfs is shit", which after troubleshooting ends with "oh, indeed my machine was overheating" or "memtest86 worked well for hours but after two days it started throwing errors". Btrfs detects errors that ext4 or xfs are oblivious to.
And checksums are not the only data safety feature of btrfs. Yes, it's slower because on HDD it duplicates metadata by default. And never overwrites data in-place.
Or, do you want hourly O(changes) backups on a filesystem that rsync needs half an hour just to stat?
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
