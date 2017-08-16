SUSE has decided to let the world know it has no plans to step away from the btrfs filesystem, and plans to make it even better.

The company's public display of affection comes after Red Hat decided not to fully support the filesystem in its own Linux.

Losing a place in one of the big three Linux distros isn't a good look for any package even if, as was the case with this decision, Red Hat was never a big contributor or fan of btrfs.

[Matthias G. Eckermann] also hinted at some future directions for the filesystem. "We just start to see the opportunities from subvolume quotas when managing Quality of Service on the storage level" he writes, adding "Compression (already there) combined with Encryption (future) makes btrfs an interesting choice for embedded systems and IoT, as may the full use of send-receive for managing system patches and updates to (Linux based) 'firmware'." ®