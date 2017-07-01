from the Hold-My-Beer dept.
Why DO teens do THAT? Raging hormones? Prefrontal cortex fully developed? Thrill Seeking? New research from The Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania has released a report explaining Why Teens Take Risks: It's Not a Deficit in Brain Development:
The authors propose an alternative model that emphasizes the role that risk taking and the experience gained by it play in adolescent development. This model explains much of the apparent increase in risk taking by adolescents as "an adaptive need to gain the experience required to assume adult roles and behaviors." That experience eventually changes the way people think about risk, making it more "gist-like" or thematic and making them more risk averse.
"Recent meta-analyses suggest that the way individuals think about risks and rewards changes as they mature, and current accounts of brain development must take these newer ideas into account to explain adolescent risk taking," said co-author Valerie Reyna, Ph.D., director of the Human Neuroscience Institute at Cornell University.
Romer[1] added, "The reason teens are doing all of this exploring and novelty seeking is to build experience so that they can do a better job in making the difficult and risky decisions in later life – decisions like 'Should I take this job?' or 'Should I marry this person?' There's no doubt that this period of development is a challenge for parents, but that's doesn't mean that the adolescent brain is somehow deficient or lacking in control."
[1] Daniel Romer, Ph.D
Daniel Romer, Valerie F. Reyna, Theodore D. Satterthwaite. Beyond stereotypes of adolescent risk taking: Placing the adolescent brain in developmental context. Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience, 2017; 27: 19 DOI: 10.1016/j.dcn.2017.07.007 (Javascript required).
Alternate Link: Science.
(Score: 2) by fraxinus-tree on Monday August 28, @01:25PM (3 children)
Please? Pretty please?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by JNCF on Monday August 28, @01:28PM (1 child)
Your quotes confuse me. Are you opposed to the practice, or the neologism?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 28, @01:41PM
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 28, @01:58PM
Why? What's wrong with parenting my helicopter?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 28, @01:55PM
Millions of years of evolution distilled into:
Ever wondered why humans have such good eye-sight? It's simple really: It's for reading books and driving your car! And those long well articulated fingers? For tablets and keyboards!
Developmental cognitive neuroscience at it's finest.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Monday August 28, @01:59PM
This just in: teens not actually inherently stupid, just inexperienced and prone to making decisions that will gain them experience!
I'm pretty sure the Ancient Greeks and others had already figured this out guys.
This is a statistical term. We're just making up stuff here that fits the numbers, aren't we?
Reply to This