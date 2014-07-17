from the your-browser-my-way dept.
It's being reported on HackerNews that the Pale Moon Browser is blocking the AdNauseum extension, an ad blocking extension designed to obfuscate browsing data and protect users from tracking by advertising networks.
The main story link is to the Pale Moon Forum which summarises the issue as follows:
For those unfamiliar with this extension: it generates false ad "clicks" to ad servers in an attempt to generate "noise" for the ad networks in a protest against the advertising network system as a whole.
While the premise behind this is similar to poisoning trackers with false fingerprints (which we are proponents of, ourselves), and we normally let users decide for themselves what they want to do with their browser, we are strictly against allowing extensions that cause direct damage (including damage to third parties). There is a subtle but important difference between blocking content and generating fake user interaction.
[...] Because this extension causes direct and indirect economic damage to website owners, it is classified as malware, and as such blocked.
From the forum threads this decision has been slightly controversial with some users.
If you're not familiar with Pale Moon, it is an Open Source web browser, forked from a mature Mozilla code release, and has been covered on SN before.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 28, @04:31PM (1 child)
Pale Moon Browser is not free!!!!
Non-free software:
You're the product! (Subjected to arbitrary decisions)
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday August 28, @04:56PM
Pale Moon is, and will always be, completely FREE to download and use! (Open Source and Freeware)
Sez so right there on their home page.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 28, @04:32PM (1 child)
When I read the linked to forum discussion, I don't get the impression that it's just "slightly controversial". This is an existential crisis for this project, I think. There are clearly some users who see this not just as problematic, but as totally unacceptable. Unacceptable enough for them to move away from Pale Moon completely. And given the small size of Pale Moon's community, it really can't afford to lose users.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday August 28, @04:52PM
Its not like they have any paying customers.
Their big banner demanding that I turn off my ad blocker pretty much discouraged me.
Then there is their claim that the have "a browser completely built from its own, independently developed source that has been forked off from Firefox/Mozilla". Ok, which is it, independently developed or a fork?
I've never been impressed.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Monday August 28, @04:38PM (3 children)
It only took me fifteen seconds to figure out that the extension doesn't have a "hard" block. From the first post in the discussion linked to,
"added to the Pale Moon blocklist with a severity level of 2 (meaning you won't be able to enable it unless you increase the blocking level in about:config to 3)"
So, any savvy Pale Moon user can go into his browser's configuration, and enable the extension. I suppose I'll go back and read the rest of the thread, but the extension isn't really "blocked".
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 28, @04:43PM (2 children)
It doesn't matter if it's a "hard" block or a "soft" block. That's an irrelevant distinction.
If you read the rest of the discussion you will see that the problem is that this blocking is being done not for practical reasons, but for ideological ones.
It turns out that a lot of Pale Moon's users don't agree with ideologically-driven software development. That's why many of them moved away from Firefox in the first place!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by arcz on Monday August 28, @04:46PM (1 child)
I think the main reason this is controvesial enough to block is that what this browser extension is doing is arguably illegal.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by crafoo on Monday August 28, @04:50PM
Oh bullshit. If a site operator can send a random selection of ads to my browser I can send a random selection of nonsense information right back at them. How these fuckers process it or assign value to it IS THEIR FUCKING PROBLEM. If site operators are not compelled to operate in good faith (malware ads, sending unsolicited information, wasting my bandwidth) they should not expect that from the other side of the exchange. Fuck them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 28, @04:38PM
I think it's very reasonable for Pale Moon's users to be worried. Many of them experienced first-hand what happened to Firefox. It started off with small unwanted changes. Then it snowballed into huge unwanted changes like Australis. Over time all of these unwanted changes just ruined the Firefox experience for so many users. Pale Moon users are fearing that the same thing is now happening to their new browser of choice. They fear this cycle is starting again...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Monday August 28, @04:39PM (1 child)
How the hell does this cause "economic damage"? These stupid site want users to click on their crappy ads, don't they? Well, this extension is doing just that, right? It just doesn't show the results to the person using the browser, I surmise.
This seems like bullshit. It sounds like the whole premise of this supposed "economic damage" is that too many people using this extension will cause ad networks to not know when a real human is actually viewing an ad, or if it's fake like this extension, and cause the ad networks to crumble, which would then put website owners out of business by removing their main source of revenue. But how can you complain about "economic damage" this way, while still allowing regular ad-blockers? After all, these let you view a website without viewing the ads (or clicking/downloading them), which very directly causes "economic damage" because they're not getting any ad revenue when you visit.
I'm sorry, I do not see the "subtle but important" difference here. The only way to avoid causing "economic damage" is to not have any ad-blocking/changing extensions at all. In fact, simply not viewing a site is "economic damage" since that deprives them of click revenue, though it reduces their server load a bit.
(Score: 2) by jdavidb on Monday August 28, @04:57PM
Good points. I definitely don't like the standard of treating "economic damage" as real, actionable harm. That said, there's a difference to me between passively not viewing or even requesting ads from servers, versus actively sending traffic to a server. At some point you cross a line and that traffic/noise becomes some sort of DOS attack. I don't know if this extension crosses that point or where that point really is.
ⓋⒶ☮✝🕊 Secession is the right of all sentient beings
(Score: 2) by arcz on Monday August 28, @04:44PM
Blocking content is not acceptable. This content is probably illegal but that doesn't make blocking it okay. Pale Moon is not a court, it should not be utilizing coercion to stop people from doing things.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 28, @04:50PM
I just saw this comment [palemoon.org] which states that the forum discussion thread has been locked!
It closes with this:
I think that closing the discussion thread is a huge smack in the face to the entire Pale Moon user community.
This "Kindly move along." attitude is what the Firefox developers subjected Firefox users to for far too long, and it caused so many Firefox users to stop using Firefox in favor of Pale Moon.
The poor handling of this matter will likely be a historic moment for the Pale Moon project. I think that this incident will cause many Pale Moon users to lose trust in the project and its leadership.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 28, @04:52PM
...people kill ad networks. When extensions are outlawed, only outlaws will have extensions.
