Kids have always been a little difficult.
Technology may have made things worse, as the young tend to know more about tech than their parents do.
They know, for example, how to ignore mom and dad and do whatever they like.
Nick Herbert found this a touch frustrating.
Kids have a habit of simply not replying to texts. Not because they're bad kids, but, well, they're doing something more interesting on the phone -- like playing a game.
So, as CBS News reports, Herbert conceived ReplyASAP. This is an app (currently available only on Android) that forces your child to address your texts.
By annoying the living hell out of them.
[...] Herbert insists that ReplyASAP is meant to be used only in emergencies. This isn't about annoying your kids all the time, however tempting that might be.
Indeed, he told me that it's not about forcing your child to reply. Instead, he said: "It is simply a means of getting an important message to the child, even when they have their phone on silent, and for the parent to know they have seen it."
(Score: 1) by jpmahala on Monday August 28, @07:28PM
It would be much more helpful to have a working link in the article.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 28, @07:30PM (1 child)
... as long as the kids get to use it on their parents, too.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Monday August 28, @07:56PM
Why? Are parents not allowed to make the rules-of-use for the phones they're providing to their kids?
I don't quite get the purpose of this submission. Why do we care about this app?
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Monday August 28, @07:59PM
This actually has lots of general applications; and it would be great if mainstream apps had more support. I definitely would like to be able to send increasing level urgency texts to certain people in emergencies. My wife, doesn't touch her phone when commuting home... what with it being illegal; and she has it set to silent etc so as not to be tempted. I'd occasionally need to reach her and would love to be able to send a 'hey, pull over somewhere and call me back..' and have that bypass the silence setting. And likewise for her to reach me in the same situation.
My kids also...I don't normally want to bypass silence while they are in class, but i want it impossible for them to miss the message from us when they do check their phone after school or between classes. And sometimes I do want to reach them after school, but frequently they still have it on silent from being in school and I do want to be able to bypass that. (And no they aren't just ignoring me... they genuinely forget. I myself frequently forget to take mine back off silent after a meeting or going to a play movie or play; and it'll be hours or the next morning before I notice. It would be a useful feature for certain people to be able to send me a message that gets past it.
It would be a useful feature too, if instead of putting my phone on silent I could trivially just set it on silent for X hours or until X time. I usually always know when i want my phone to start making noise again when i silence it; but i usually forget to turn it back on at that time ... out of sight, out of mind. Is that already a feature? Heh.. seems obvious that it should be... I should check.
