Hyperloop Pod Competition Winner Exceeds 200mph (324 km/h)

Adjacent to SpaceX headquarters, 25 teams gathered for another Hyperloop Pod Competition. This time the winner would be judged by how quickly they could go down the 1.25 kilometer (about .77 miles) track. On the final day of competition, three teams advanced to the finals and had the chance to push their pod to the limit.

With a speed of just over 200 miles per-hour, the Warr (pronounced Varr) team from the Technical University of Munich handily beat the two other finalists with its small, but quick pod. Weighing just 80 kg (176 pounds) and powered by a 50kw motor, the vehicle was essentially a small electric car built specifically for winning the competition.

[...] At the end of the competition, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk mused that there's no reason why future pods in the competition couldn't hit 500 to 600 miles per-hour on the 1.25 kilometer track. Of course that means that there will be another Hyperloop Pod Competition sometime next year and who knows, maybe we'll see pods hitting the speeds that'll make the mode of transportation truly rival air travel.

Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/08/27/hyperloop-pod-competition-winner-hits-200-mph/

  • (Score: 2, Disagree) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday August 28, @10:32PM

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Monday August 28, @10:32PM (#560560) Homepage Journal

    the passengers will explode due to sudden decompression.

    Derailments of passenger trains do happen sometimes.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 28, @10:37PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 28, @10:37PM (#560562)

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday August 28, @10:56PM

    by bob_super (1357) on Monday August 28, @10:56PM (#560566)

    > the vehicle was essentially a small electric car built specifically for winning the competition

    Yup, hyperloop is a fun science project for universities, and a great concept for trill rides.
    Where's the "long-distance public transport" business plan, with the ROI spelled out?

