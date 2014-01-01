Jeff Massimilla, who has been chief product cybersecurity officer at GM since the company initiated his unit in 2014, conceded in a recent interview with Automotive Engineering that although "you never want to go out there and say you have this all figured out," he is convinced that GM—and the broad industry—has learned enough through an intensive few years of research and a variety of collaborations to feel as confident as is reasonable when your world is an ever-changing threat environment.

And here's one you don't hear much from big-company managers in the post-Recession era: "We're very well-resourced and well-funded," he added. "We have the right people and personalities on the board of directors to understand the importance of this." The company's investment in cybersecurity is deep and serious he said, because "you can't separate cyber and safety."