The board of Uber Technologies Inc., after meeting throughout the weekend, has chosen Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi as its new chief executive.

Khosrowshahi's name wasn't even on the public list of contenders for the job, but after today's vote, he has been picked as the new boss, reports The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Reuters. HP Enterprises CEO Meg Whitman and former GE CEO Jeffrey Immelt were thought to be the top contenders.

Immelt withdrew earlier today when it became clear he didn't have enough votes, according to the NYT. The board was leaning toward Whitman, "but matters changed over the course of Sunday afternoon," the newspaper reported.

Uber isn't commenting publicly on the selection at this point and told Reuters it "will announce the decision to the employees first."

Khosrowshahi has been the CEO of Expedia since 2005. Before that, he was an executive and then CEO at IAC/InterActiveCorp. He's also a director at BET and The New York Times.