from the who-watches-the-watchers? dept.
In 1979, there was a partial meltdown at a nuclear plant on Three Mile Island, in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. I was a young newspaper editor at the time, and I was caught up in coverage of the resulting debate about whether nuclear power could ever be safe. I have long forgotten the details of that episode, except for one troubling thought that occurred to me in the middle of it: The experts we relied on to tell us whether a given design was safe, or indeed whether nuclear power generally was safe, were people with advanced degrees in nuclear engineering and experience running nuclear plants. That is, we were relying on people who made their living from nuclear power to tell us if nuclear power was safe. If they started saying out loud that anything about the nuclear enterprise was iffy, they risked putting themselves out of business.
I mention this not because I think the engineers lied to the public. I don't. Nor do I think nuclear power is so dangerous it should be rejected as an energy source. I mention it because it shows how hard it can be to make sense of information from experts.
Trust in institutions and expertise has taken a lot of knocks in the last decade. Can society recover it? Are we all called to a higher effort to vet the information we are given, or is there another, better remedy?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by looorg on Tuesday August 29, @11:19AM
I think it might have more to do with a general increase in a distrust of authority figures. It's the "backside" of the whole Internet that with free or available information now all of a sudden "everyone is an expert" (at least they think so in their own mind). Discussions tend to end with "I don't believe so and my opinions are just as valid as yours", after all you can almost always find someone somewhere that believes what you believe in and wrote a paper on it. It's 'idea-shopping', you don't have to change cause as your mommy told you when you where 5 years old you are special and unique. It's a lot more common in some aspects and topics then others. If nothing else it brings new life and meaning to the saying that opinions are like assholes, everybody has one. One notice this more and more for each passing year in academia how students now think they are just as good as their teachers -- it doesn't matter if they just started and I have been here for years and there are professors that have been here for decades. They think their opinions matter, cause that is how they have been raised. While it is probably far more likely that society in general has just failed them and turn them into victims of their own delusions.
If one is to talk about nuclear safety I would assume that it's fairly safe (I'm not a nuclear scientist after all), but the amount of accidents per year per power provided is remarkably small. People that fanatically hate nuclear power and want to go green tend to have unrealistic ideas about power conservation. One nuclear power plant vs the land taken up by solar/wind-farms to reach the same output; there is just no comparison.
This is also why I normally really hate Greenpeace and similar organizations, or the entire green movement or whatever you like to call it. They more or less hate nuclear power, they made sure we shunned away from research cause it was so dangerous and then they complain about how bad it is or how unsafe the power plants are becoming now that we have not invested in them for decades or put massive amounts of research into them. It's just utterly dishonest of them.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by fadrian on Tuesday August 29, @11:20AM
You either trust experts and data or you take your chances with "common sense" and your own ignorance. Most of the time the experts and data are a better choice.
That is all.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @11:22AM (2 children)
pay them the same whether you like the answer or not, and they will have no bias for personal profit.
whether a nuclear scientist works in industry or in academia, they should get the same salary.
whether they are employed by the company owning the nuclear plant or not should again have no influence on their assessment.
therefore if the company goes bankrupt they should still be paid afterwards (by the state, obviously).
science works because scientists trust each other.
1) you should have some laws in place, stating that the trust should not be violated.
2) you should be able to find experts in the same field who have absolutely no common financial interests.
3) you should pay scientists decent amounts of money, so that they have a lot to lose, but not a lot to gain, if they do yield to corruption.
with this, society should be reasonably safe when trusting scientists.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday August 29, @11:45AM
That'll be 30 years or so worth of a nuclear engineer salary - that's the incentive to provide the answer in the positive, this is how long one would expect as active professional life if you go ahead and build the nuclear plant and hire that person.
In the conditions the answer is negative, you won’t dare to go ahead an build a nuclear plant, but you'd still pay that wage.
Mmmm... isn't this actually an incentive to provide a negative answer? I mean, good money for nothing.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday August 29, @12:06PM
2) Consider the statement you've made there. How are you going to find experts in a field who have no financial interest in the field? Sure you can find people who've trained for a field and then left it (much as I have with math research to give an example), but then you have the problem that they're no longer experts because they're no longer in the field. It will be impossible.
3) Where's this money coming from? Sure, I can see huge funding transfers, from say the US military or Social Security to something sciency would be superficially more useful. But the key problem with the approach is that you are paying people for being scientists rather than for what they do. We already have too much trouble with governments paying scientists to do useless work.
Consider the nuclear industry example. A business trying to design and build new types of plants has to struggle even more to find viable talent because scientists can just suck low risk public funds instead. And any scientist willing to give it a go with the business has to worry about the effects on their career since they are now subject to "trust" regulation and liabilities, and create legally recognized conflicts of interest, both which can sabotage their future career. It makes an already dysfunctional environment worse.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by caffeine on Tuesday August 29, @11:46AM (1 child)
And, we rely on journalists who rely of sensationalism to sell newspapers to tell us the truth.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @11:56AM
Never fear. The Great Orange One will tell us the Truth.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Z-A,z-a,01234 on Tuesday August 29, @11:52AM
Whoever wrote that article has no understanding of science, nor of statistics.
Regarding nuclear energy, there are 450 nuclear plants running right now world wide. The number of individual reactors tops 1000. There were reactors in use for more than 50 years and only a handful accidents. This technology is safe, but one cannot say that nothing can go wrong under any circumstances.
A problem with the "experts" is that we cannot independently verify that someone is indeed an expert in some field and that that person has no monetary interest in supporting a particular theme.
There are other confounding factors as well: politics and special interests. These actors try to influence the public's opinion to fit their agenda.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday August 29, @12:04PM
I don't know, usually the association of "spin" and "nuclear" lead me into thinking about fermions and energy states.
(a little while and those pseudo-journos will drown the meaning of another term - nuclear spin - that's gonna take the same way as "hacker" and "begs the question".
A good think we have the chromodynamics with flavoured quarks)
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Tuesday August 29, @12:07PM
If you don't like trusting experts, because sometimes they can be wrong, try trusting non-experts for a while, and see which has the better outcomes.
Even better, do a randomised controlled trial, where you don't know if the person you are talking to is an expert or not and get someone independent to compare outcomes.
Experts don't always give 100% accurate, unbiased advice. This is true. The gold standard is proper evidence-based policy/decision making: but that can be hard (or impossible/unethical) to do. Ideally, you get answers from a panel of experts who are independent of each other (the 'Delphi method [wikipedia.org]') to try an eliminate bias and group-think. Most experts tend to reflect the current (scientific) consensus in their field at the time, and if that consensus is wrong, you have a problem (which is why there is a saying in academia along the lines of 'new theories are only accepted when the proposers of the current theories have died').
Don't trust men in white coats because they look old and wise, look to see if what they is is based on good evidence. Note that evaluating the quality of evidence is hard, and often requires deep knowledge of statistics, where is it possible to fool yourself as well as fool others.
On balance, over the long term, following decisions based on good evidence will have better outcomes, and an expert is someone who consistently does this, usually with a career in the field you are investigating.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday August 29, @12:12PM
Which society is that you speak of, precious?
Some of them (USofA for example) haven't yet finish their descent into the bigoted "my faith is as good as your science" darkness, much less to recover (proof: Trump is still... ummm... leading)
Other societies (e.g. Europe) haven't even started on this path, so what's to recover from?
Reply to This