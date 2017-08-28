17/08/29/0431242 story
Bags can take 500-1000 years to decompose, in the mean time killing or harming wildlife and entering the human food chain.
In an effort to reduce plastic bag pollution, Kenya has introduced tough laws that will result in a prison term of up to 4 years or a maximum of $40,000 for any Kenyan producing, selling or even using plastic bags, although initial enforcement will target manufacturers and suppliers.
"The East African nation joins more than 40 other countries that have banned, partly banned or taxed single use plastic bags, including China, France, Rwanda and Italy."
What is being done about plastic bag pollution where you live?
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @03:37PM
My reusable paper bag was so worn out and torn from overuse, the clerk took it away and gave me a new bag. If you're not reusing your bags until they literally tear apart, you're murdering the planet.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @03:59PM
Get lost, hippie. SN is news for millionaire boomers whose life goal is to rape and pillage and whoever dies with the most money wins.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:04PM
TMB stop posting AC we know it is you.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:46PM
Lol, tmb & co. got twiggahd.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:57PM
Lol! AC got spammodded for Lol.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @05:01PM
Ok it isn't TMB, he doesn't have the attention span for this sustained level of downmodding. It must be the kmorrollow faction. Teeny tiny snowflakes melting in the hot Kenyan sun, afraid for their lives as they get surrounded by dark skinned people.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @05:07PM
Suck an olive-skinned Elon cock. Anythung darker is too darkie.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:06PM
I can't tell if this is serious or joking. If serious, buy a $2 durable and reusable bag, then you can plea down from murder to planetslaughter.
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Tuesday August 29, @04:59PM
How many natural resources are used and how much emissions are created in the production of the $2 bag compared to that of the recently prohibited bag? And how many natural resources are used and how much emissions are created when a $2 bag is washed after every use [ctvnews.ca]?
And if a dog owner can no longer reuse one-way carrier bags to dispose of dog waste, what should a dog owner use instead?
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday August 29, @04:14PM
Reusable paper bags are crap, for that very reason. They're not durable; paper cannot be. Paper falls apart as soon as it gets wet. That's why we have reusable plastic shopping bags now: they're made from recycled plastic, they're cheap, but they last a really long time because they're plastic, and they can handle a lot of weight too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @05:02PM
Ugh single use paper bags are better for combating climate change as they sequester carbon, especially if they are dump in a landfill and covered over with garbage so they don't decompose. New trees are grown to make the next batch of bags.
You are an idiot for thinking complex environmental things are simple.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @03:39PM
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Tuesday August 29, @03:56PM
It would be helpful if someone could train dog-owners not to leave plastic bags of dog fæces lying about hidden in long grass or tied to trees and bushes. Throwing them in domestic waste disposal is also a bad idea - the most environmentally friendly thing you can do is flush the contents down the toilet, then burn the bag (composting the fæces in special composters is also a possibility, but not everyone can do that). About the same amount of space in landfill sites is taken up by bags of dog fæces as nappies for human babies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:12PM
What we need is proper waste infrastructure. The simple fact is most people operate on convenience, so if they have to take a poop bag back home in their car and then separate the poop out you are just not going to have many people participate.
Similarly, recycling has many problems. Some waste companies have recycling bins yet they throw all recyclables into the landfill anyway because it is too expensive for them to separate and deal with the inevitable mixed garbage/recycling issues. I've seen my own garbage service toss both bins into the same truck, so at least my recycling bin is a PR prop only.
These are issues that must be tackled by the community since proper waste handling is not profitable.
(Score: 3, Disagree) by Grishnakh on Tuesday August 29, @04:19PM
Even better is if people just didn't have dogs in cities. They're nasty animals: they smell bad, they shit everywhere, many of them are huge and consume an inordinate amount of food (and then generate a lot of shit), they shed, they scratch up your car seats and car paint, they can't be left alone at home for too long, they're just a giant pain in the ass. I have no idea why Americans love them so much, especially women. Honestly, looking through online dating profiles, it seems like about 80% of white American women (generally liberal city-dwelling ones) have some giant dog.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:27PM
Dogs provide companionship and security, and many people grow up with dogs and enjoy having them around. I've never noticed any partisan trend with pet ownership, perhaps you're just running into the fact that most urban dwellers happen to be liberal.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:33PM
And yet from what I can tell they're still probably better company than you are.
(Score: 2) by Spook brat on Tuesday August 29, @04:53PM
I'd guess that these young, single, liberal, city-dwelling women are morally opposed to firearms and are looking for a suitable replacement for self-defense. If she wants to go for a jog outside, having a fiercely loyal 100+lbs carnivore along for company is probably a good way to avoid being mugged and/or raped.
In many ways the dog is a more rational choice for self-defense in a city setting than a gun would be:
a) the gun won't keep you company if you're living alone
b) the dog serves as both defense weapon and security alarm
c) a dog is very unlikely to harm/injure bystanders in the case of an attack, unlike poorly aimed or over-penetrating shots from a firearm.
Cowboys would say that Sam Colt made all men equal; it's fair to say that Herr Dobermann [wikipedia.org] did the same for city-dwelling women in the U.S.
Travel the galaxy! Meet fascinating life forms... And kill them
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @05:06PM
Muslims to the rescue! They cannot stand dogs, and will gladly poison them.
But then again you will replace one filthy, disgusting animal with another.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:54PM
Burn the bag? If you burn the dog, the dog won't shit in your shopping bag again!!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by isj on Tuesday August 29, @03:58PM
In Denmark plastic bags with a capacity of at least 5 liters and with handles get taxed at $0.25
So I use my cotton bag or my rucksack. In the cases where I forget them and have to buy a plastic bag I reuse it for kitchen garbage.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:04PM
However, the only reason the government taxes plastic bags is because it's yet another revenue stream; why should this one particular organization receive money just because you use a plastic bag? It makes no sense.
I mean, why isn't the government giving people $0.25 for each plastic bag they bring to a recycling center? Think about it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:17PM
This is how I picture you, "think about it!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxNuQDxnECU [youtube.com]
The reason they tax the bags is in order to reduce the waste stream. In case you never learned the three Rs of recycling, it goes Reduce Reuse Recycle in that order. Stop generating waste, reuse what you can so it doesn't go in the landfill, recycle whatever can't be reused.
I am thinking about it, and I quickly come to the conclusion that paying people to recycle ends up being the same thing since that money would come from taxes. I prefer to tax those who are using the plastic bags instead of taxing everyone so we can pay for doing the right thing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:24PM
You'll notice that my subject is "That tax is portrayed as a way to reduce waste." Telling me it's to reduce waste is a waste of time.
You neglect to explain why this particular organization that calls itself "government" should be the one receiving revenue.
Why can't a person be taxed $0.25 for using a new plastic bag, but then receive back ~$0.25 for returning it to a recycling center?
Think about it!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:30PM
1. I think explaining the purpose of a law is an admirable thing, but I'm just craaaazy
2. Who else? Seriously?
3. Because the point is to change people's habits so they buy reusable bags and stop filling the landfill with throw away plastic ones.
You obviously have an axe to grind and could care less about thinking, good day sir.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:44PM
Carrying produce and animal products in a reusable bag means there will be a greater transfer of disease-causing organisms.
It would be better to ensure that such items are carried in the kinds of bags that have a well-defined path from clean-to-recycling.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:49PM
You can wash the bags, you can get separate small bags to put such items in, and besides I have yet to see any stores in the US ban produce bags.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:46PM
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday August 29, @04:23PM
Because governments don't work that way. Governments modify society with taxes; if you want to reduce something, you tax it. They wanted to reduce smoking (due to all the health problems it causes), so they slapped big taxes on it. Fast-forward a few decades and smokers are pariahs, having to stand outside in the rain in humiliation to get their fix, just as they should be.
Don't want to pay a tax on plastic bags? No problem, don't use one. Get some inexpensive reusable shopping bags and bring those to the supermarket. Same thing with smoking: don't want to pay cigarette taxes? No problem, don't smoke. Don't like it when the government does social engineering? Tough shit, that's part of living in a society. Don't like it? Go move to the wilderness and grow your own tobacco and don't complain when you get an easily-treated disease and die from it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:29PM
After all, if a government taxes something in order to reduce its presence in society, then I guess government is intent on reducing productivity—that's one of the most taxed aspects of society!
Anyway, see here. [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:58PM
Good point:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @05:02PM
This is a good point [soylentnews.org]:
(Score: 2) by tekk on Tuesday August 29, @04:23PM
If you change it from a disincentive to get plastic bags to an incentive to recycle them, then you have people trying to get as many plastic bags as they can for the maximum value; the incentive goes the wrong way (more plastic bags used).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:27PM
That's just an incentive for beggars to pick up plastic bags blowing down the street.
Also, why couldn't a person be taxed for a new bag, but then receive [almost all of] that tax money back when taking that bag (or some minimum number of bags) to a recycling center?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:34PM
Because that would not do a whole lot to REDUCE the number of bags, and most plastic grocery bags are not even recyclable since they are very low grade plastic.
The obvious rebuttal to giving .25 for returned bags is that someone would buy plastic bags in bulk and get probably 5x the return by taking them to the recycling center. Have a few people just shut their brains off today???
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:56PM
In that case, the bag manufacturer itself would have an incentive just to recycle its own bags immediately after making them, thereby proving once again the ineptitude of your government.
Of course, if there's a "tax" on such bags (paid to the organization, possibly the government, that will return some money for recycling the bag), then such a perverse incentive would be removed; the manufacturer would just receive back slightly less than he paid, making it uneconomical to do so.
Furthermore, people want to use bags to carry their damn stuff (especially gross stuff like raw meat), so their might well be a market of people who want to purchase those bags for a price that allows the manufacturer pass on the costs of that "tax" to consumers—thereby pushing the burden of dealing with the "tax" to each person who wants a bag.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:00PM
... than Kenya does all year.*
Yet, the U.S. needs no such draconian law about plastic bags.
This "law" of theirs is not fixing the fundamental problem in Kenya, which is a problem with people and their culture.
* I'm not necessarily being literal.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:05PM
Nobody tells American billionaires what to do! Say, those noggers look like they need something to do. Let's open a phone factory in Kenya and work them to death just like slaves.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:15PM
Basically, you're saying that before American billionaires showed up with their factories,* those people were living under conditions even worse than being worked to death like slaves—otherwise, the factories wouldn't be able to operate there, because nobody would want to be employed by them.
So... Thanks, American billionaires! Thanks for improving the lives of these people.
* I doubt many such tycoons are looking to Kenya to put their factories.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:51PM
China is getting expensive, chonks want a middle class for some reason, we're going to need to manufacture in Africa sooner or later, to exploit the cheap noggers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:58PM
Here [soylentnews.org] is a really good discussion of that issue.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:24PM
Umm the US DOES need such a draconian law going by your logic. Hopefully you realize the US has the same problem, although more of our bags probably wind up in landfills since we have ubiquitous trash services. The bags are still an environmental problem when in a landfill. Quite a few places in the US have put similar ideas to work: http://www.ncsl.org/research/environment-and-natural-resources/plastic-bag-legislation.aspx [ncsl.org]
* you're not being liberal in the slightest, quite the opposite with a touch of hypocrisy about "people and culture"
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Tuesday August 29, @04:07PM
Where to begin?
Plastic bags don't last 500 years unless buried deep. Especially the modern ones designed to decompose, perhaps Kenya should have simply 'encouraged' the use of what is now twenty year old unpatented tech?
Then there is the ban on USING them. So you have all these plastic bag you don't want entering the waste stream, so you ban people from reusing them until they fall apart? Either that is truly dumb or it proves I'm not smart enough to work at an elite NGO drafting 'model laws' for 3rd world countries to adopt on pain of losing western welfare. My money is on it just being dumb though because I haven't seen too many smart people at NGOs, mostly sinecures for the spawn of 0.01%ers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:40PM
Ok, jmorris too? Is this corporate astroturfing day or are you conservative types just triggered by any "hippy" ideal like reducing human waste production?
The law seems a bit severe but hey, I don't live in Kenya. If you only ban using new bags how easily can you enforce the law? "I was just reusing this bag, I got it before the law started officer!"
Where are youg etting this NGO nonsense? Western welfare? It always bears repeating, you're fucking nuts.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by crafoo on Tuesday August 29, @04:16PM
I think attaching a potential 4 year prison term onto the "crime" of using a plastic bag says oooooh so much more about the state of civilization and culture in Kenya than it does about their desire to save the planet. Good way to signal your nation's complete failure to the world.
(Score: 2) by OrugTor on Tuesday August 29, @04:16PM
In Arizona the state passed a law banning municipalities from passing ordinances banning plastic bags. So we're some way behind Kenya ... and getting further.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by crafoo on Tuesday August 29, @04:28PM
No. Municipal governments should not be concerning themselves with the type of bags people are using. They should be concentrating 100% of effort and money into providing basic services of civilization: clean water, useable roads, useful education curriculum, youth centers, public health departments, fire stations. Libraries. Maybe a conservatory. A clean, safe public pool. Some public soccer fields and tennis courts. Planting trees.
The state did the right thing here. If there are local bureaucrats drafting proposals and laws on citizen's bag usage they should be identified and publicly shamed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @04:44PM
This comment should be recorded for posterity. "Idiots like this are why the Earth is a toxic nightmare, they couldn't see past their own noses so they didn't care about polluting the planet. Remember, ignorance is not an admirable trait. Have the courage to explore new ideas and put the good ones to use."
Citizen's can use whatever bag they want, but if they want free shitty ones from the store then they'll pay for the convenience. Seriously, this isn't about personal freedoms being infringed by big gov. All you crazies need to drink some more coffee before posting.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday August 29, @05:04PM
Boycott Kenyan coffee! Until they repeal this unfair law. Kenya has a bad leader who dreams of becoming a dictator. Radical environmentalism must be stopped by whatever means necessary. The United States will not stand by as Kenya crumbles. 🇺🇸
