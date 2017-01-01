17/08/29/1230246 story
U.S. citizens and residents have one day left to comment on the FCC's plan to kill net neutrality. Final comments are due tomorrow Wednesday, August 30th, by end-of-day Eastern time (UTC -5).
Once the comment period closes, the FCC is supposed to review the feedback and use it as guidance to revise its proposal. However, it probably won't hurt to also contact your congressional representatives, given the antagonism of the FCC's current leadership towards both the public input and net neutrality itself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @05:09PM (7 children)
All my traffic is equal. Screw your neutrality.
(Score: 5, Informative) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday August 29, @05:14PM (6 children)
All my traffic is equal. Screw your neutrality.
Until they throttle all VPNs that don't pay for the fast-lane...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @05:33PM
Do your worst. I'll just mod my VPN to make it look like I'm shopping for a fast-lane package all day and then never buy one. Providers prioritize their own store site because suckers might buy something? I'm gonna do the online hobo move and eat all your free samples.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday August 29, @05:35PM (4 children)
setCap(user, 2^30);
if ( ! isInTheList(traffic_dest, AVL_paid) ) countAgainstCap(user);
if (capExceeded(user)) throttle(user, 2^17);
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @05:55PM (3 children)
if (!billPaid(user)) traffic_dest = billPaySite;
if (traffic_dest == billPaySite) allowTraffic();
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @06:03PM
"Okay, Clu, tonight we check everything in the right-hand column. We don't have much time to find that file. This is top priority. This isn't correcting my bank statement or phone bill problem...this is a must. Now, I wrote you. I taught you everything about the system. You're the best program that's ever been written. You're dogged and relentless, remember?"
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday August 29, @06:04PM (1 child)
// you forgot one statement
if (!billPaid(user))
{
throttle(user);
traffic_dest = billPaySite;
}
You can pay your bill at 128kb/s.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @06:15PM
You're insane. Nobody will wait for the bill pay site to load at 128kbps.
Bill pay needs to be fast and free or your customers will cancel.
Every provider exempts billing and activation from traffic accounting. Hello, loophole.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @05:18PM (3 children)
is the answer
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @05:25PM
Government has no business dictating the shape of the Internet; the shape is for the market to decide, based on voluntary exchange of resources (e.g., money for connectivity).
At the very least, mesh networking will provide the most decentralized way to connect to the Internet; though it might be slow, it will not be so easily controlled by the powers-that-be. If you want a faster connection for your Netflix account, then pay somebody for it.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Tuesday August 29, @05:27PM (1 child)
Non-neutral Internet: shit that hasn't paid the special fee is somewhat slower or throttled, or just less fast
Mesh networking: everything is goddamn slow, packets dropped everywhere, and you'd be lucky to send one text message, much less access video which is what is really at stake
I like mesh networking and I would love to see an independent Internet infrastructure even if it was slow. But if mesh networking is the answer, you aren't asking the right question.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @05:43PM
I love my mesh network, especially when my node loses its connection to its nearest neighbor for whatever reason and connects to the next one farther away. I can always tell when the route changes because packet loss suddenly skyrockets.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Sulla on Tuesday August 29, @05:29PM (2 children)
I am coming to believe that internet should be done as a utility, and I say this as a person who has a extreme dislike for the government. If corporations don't want net neutrality, they will find a way to get around it regardless of the laws put in place. The internet should be handled by local government as a utility and charge based on traffic. I would far rather have an inept local government maintaining my connection than a corporation.
Hopefully this will push more municipalities to do their own networks.
(Score: 3, Informative) by mhajicek on Tuesday August 29, @06:05PM
The megacorps have successfully lobbied to make it illegal for the government to provide internet in many places.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @06:07PM
Not even wrong.
If the government refuses to give us net-neutrality, then the answer is to allow anybody who wishes to compete in the telecommunications space to do so.
It is government that limits you or I from providing a net-neutral internet service. The solution is not to force corporations to do so. The solution is to allow anyone willing to do so.
This is crony-ism on a massive scale. The government granting its friends the privilege of operating an oligopoly on supplying internet services, and oh what a surprise, it is willing to grant them even greater privileges of charging customers and clients more for using their pipes. Modern day highwaymen, but granted royal privilege to collect tolls, nothing more.
You Yanks seems to have forgotten you fought a war about shit like this right?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @05:58PM (2 children)
I just squeal like a pig into the phone and i'm connected to a pig internet. it's not perfect, but it has pigs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @06:19PM (1 child)
The pig internet has the best pig porn.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @06:35PM
And...BACON!!!
