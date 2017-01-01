U.S. citizens and residents have one day left to comment on the FCC's plan to kill net neutrality. Final comments are due tomorrow Wednesday, August 30th, by end-of-day Eastern time (UTC -5).

Once the comment period closes, the FCC is supposed to review the feedback and use it as guidance to revise its proposal. However, it probably won't hurt to also contact your congressional representatives, given the antagonism of the FCC's current leadership towards both the public input and net neutrality itself.