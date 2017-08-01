from the jules-verne-would-be-proud dept.
A good watch can take a beating and keep on ticking. With the right parts, can a rover do the same on a planet like Venus?
A concept inspired by clockwork computers and World War I tanks could one day help us find out.
[...] AREE was first proposed in 2015 by Jonathan Sauder, a mechatronics engineer at JPL. He was inspired by mechanical computers, which use levers and gears to make calculations rather than electronics.
By avoiding electronics, a rover might be able to better explore Venus. The planet's hellish atmosphere creates pressures that would crush most submarines. Its average surface temperature is 864 degrees Fahrenheit (462 degrees Celsius), high enough to melt lead.
[...] Another problem will be communications. Without electronics, how would you transmit science data? Current plans are inspired by another age-old technology: Morse code.
An orbiting spacecraft could ping the rover using radar. The rover would have a radar target, which if shaped correctly, would act like "stealth technology in reverse," Sauder said. Stealth planes have special shapes that disperse radar signals; Sauder is exploring how to shape these targets to brightly reflect signals instead. Adding a rotating shutter in front of the radar target would allow the rover to turn the bright, reflected spot on and off, communicating much like signal lamps on Navy ships.
Mechanical computers and Morse code. The future of Venusian exploration is steampunk.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by lx on Tuesday August 29, @08:15PM
I for one can't wait for this infernal contraption to send us Daguerrotypes from the surface of this mysterious world.
Full steam ahead I say!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @08:16PM (2 children)
I'm not good with optics. Any reason a corner reflector wouldn't work with radar? Maybe it would have to be very large?
(Score: 2) by JeanCroix on Tuesday August 29, @08:18PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday August 29, @09:02PM
Marine corner reflectors (positioned on buoys) tend to be around 30-50cm to a side (I think, guesstimating from looking at them while driving by) - size requirements to penetrate venusian atmosphere might be a bit larger.
The lunar lander missions included optical corner reflectors used to measure the distance to the moon, I think they were quite a bit smaller.
(Score: 3, Informative) by crafoo on Tuesday August 29, @08:37PM
Pretty cool and interesting to see this proposed. I remember looking into mechanical computers used to calculate tides. Later the machines were "ported" to Fortran. It was all part of NOAA so you can get the source code and a nice book describing the algorithms and the data measurement stations in sounds and inlets. If you really dedicate some engineering power using 2017 technology, what will our mechanical computers and mechanisms look like? How reliable will they be? This could be very interesting and cool to watch.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by jmorris on Tuesday August 29, @08:52PM
Without a receiver this thing would need to be totally autonomous. Ok, storing a fair amount of code as bumps on metal seems plausible enough but the computer is what bothers me. Mechanical implies fairly large metal bits moving around which implies energy being used. A wind turbine is going to provide that and motive power? Ok, at those pressures any movement of the atmosphere will impart a lot of energy but that works both ways when you start trying to drive through that soup. Now consider how many moving parts would need to be stuffed in to get to minimal microprocessor levels of function, even a 4004 is a fair amount of moving parts. Clock speed is going to be very low, but that is probably ok since transmission rate is going to be a bit or two per second so there isn't much point in accumulating much data.
Good luck with navigation. How does it decide where to move? Mechanical optical sensors, radar, sonar?
Does make one wonder, could a working computer be built mechanically at a practical size / cost? Ultimate in EMP / radiation hardening, survivable, etc. Wind the mainspring and go. Somehow I doubt anything larger than MEMs would clock into KHz though. Wouldn't need to be super capable to be useful if a suitable medium density storage media was available. Think doomsday library, minimal calculation, industrial control, etc.
