In a cramped Harvard University sub-basement, a team of women is working to document the rich history of women astronomers.
More than 40 years before women gained the right to vote, female "computers" at Harvard College Observatory were making major astronomical discoveries.
Between 1885 and 1927, the observatory employed about 80 women who studied glass plate photographs of the stars. They found galaxies and nebulas and created methods to measure distance in space.
They were famous - newspapers wrote about them, they published scientific papers under their own names. But they were virtually forgotten during the next century.
But a recent discovery of thousands of pages of their calculations by a modern group of women has spurred new interest in their legacy.
A worthy effort, though the correct term for "female 'computer'" is "femputer", at least according to Futurama.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @11:18PM (1 child)
"Have you any idea how it feels to be a fembot living in a manbot's manputer's world?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 29, @11:45PM
"Let's get ourselves some floozy-bots and void their warranties all night long!"
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Wednesday August 30, @12:14AM (1 child)
Bullshit, several of these women are widely regarded in their own fields. You will not find a single cosmologist who cannot tell you who Henrietta Swan Leavitt is or what her contributions are, her work is instrumental to our modern understanding of the universe. As for the public consciousness, most people couldn't even tell you who Hendrik Lorentz or Niels Bohr are, despite the fact that both of them rival Albert Einstein in significance. Great scientists are rarely remembered by common people beyond their lifetime.
Looks like another attempt at pushing a reality-defying narrative to me.
(Score: 3, Informative) by qzm on Wednesday August 30, @12:30AM
Everything you need to know is covered by the "A team of women" combined with the "In a cramped Harvard sub-basement"
The implication is this is a desperate group of the sisterhood battling the evil white male oppressors to save their kind.
Just perhaps we should ask why they are excluding males? Sexist much? Oh, its not sexist in THIS case, I see...
However, good on them for documenting history.. keep at it, but this isnt tech news, not even close.
Bad on this article for playing a bunch of pathetic PC 'cards'
And shame on fnord for the pathetic throwaway comment on the end.
Can't we all just be scientists? Why do leftists force us to be divided up based on our genders, our races, our sexual preferences, and other irrelevant attributes? Why must these leftists try to separate us into small groups, rather than allowing us to work together as a unified whole? Are these leftists really so desperate to manipulate people that they need to try to divide us and pit us against one another?
(Score: 2) by rts008 on Wednesday August 30, @12:35AM
I would advise avoiding magnets for a while, after that comment!
