Intel today introduced the Movidius Myriad X Vision Processing Unit (VPU) which Intel is calling the first vision processing system-on-a-chip (SoC) with a dedicated neural compute engine to accelerate deep neural network inferencing at the network edge. You may recall Intel acquired Movidius roughly a year ago for its visualization processing expertise. Introduction of the SoC closely follows release of the Movidius Neural Compute Stick in July, a USB-based offering "to make deep learning application development on specialized hardware even more widely available."

Intel says the VPU's new neural compute engine is an on-chip hardware block specifically designed to run deep neural networks at high speed and low power. "With the introduction of the Neural Compute Engine, the Myriad X architecture is capable of 1 TOPS – trillion operations per second based on peak floating-point computational throughput of Neural Compute Engine – of compute performance on deep neural network inferences," says Intel.

Commenting on the introduction Steve Conway of Hyperion Research said, "The Intel VPU is an essential part of the company's larger strategy for deep learning and other AI methodologies. HPC has moved to the forefront of R&D for AI, and visual processing complements Intel's HPC strategy. In the coming era of autonomous vehicles and networked traffic, along with millions of drones and IoT sensors, ultrafast visual processing will be indispensable."

Intel reports the new Movidius SoC VPU is capable of delivering more than 4 TOPS of total performance and that its tiny form factor and on-board processing are ideal for autonomous device solutions.