On a scale of one to five, how are your open source skills? If you picked a number below four, you might want to do something about it. According to the Linux Foundation's annual Open Source Jobs Report released on Wednesday, employment prospects for open source workers continues to rise.
Consider this: 86 percent of open source professionals believe that just knowing open source has advanced their careers, with 52 percent saying it would be easy to find another job. If that doesn't wet your whistle -- only 27 percent report not receiving a recruiting call in the past six months.
[...] Three major factors are pushing most companies' IT hiring plans, with company growth heading the list at 60 percent. After that, it's more open source specific, with 42 percent citing an increasing use of open source, followed by 30 percent who said that open source is becoming core to their IT needs.
[...] With data centers increasing their use of open source technologies, it's not surprising that a 77 percent majority of the tech professionals surveyed said the ability to architect solutions based on open source software topped the list of valuable skills. Also important: experience with open source development tools such as GitHub, and knowledge of new tools. The pros also predict that next year, employment opportunities will grow for those with skills in cloud technologies, big data and analytics, containers, and security.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 30, @02:24AM
So same category as "Visual Studio" and "PowerPoint" skills you "learn" in the "compsci" courses?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 30, @02:43AM
You let the choice of where you store a copy of your repository determine the architecture of your solution?
BOOM, head assploded...
Call me back when we have reached peak-retard(*)!
(*) I like to be left alone, I don't expect a call in the next couple of billion years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 30, @02:47AM
Would that be "knowing" in the biblical sense?
If so, I've been missing out. Bigtime.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 30, @03:31AM
Just like you're not an actor until you join the Screen Actors Guild ... you're not a coder until you join GitHub.
Just like if you're not a celebrity A-list actor, you won't get the big roles ... if you're not a rockstar coder on GitHub, you won't get the good jobs.
Fame is everything ... and open source will never be the same again.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 30, @03:32AM
Is this due to systemd, and organizations who used to use Linux moving to FreeBSD (or even Windows Server) instead just to avoid systemd?
