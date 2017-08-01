If you dream of owning a Linux phone that respects your privacy and keeps your data secure you'll want to check out Purism's new crowdfunding campaign.

The security-conscious US-based Linux laptop maker is hoping to raise $1.5 million to manufacture a 5-inch privacy-focused smartphone powered by open-source software.

Starting at $599, the Librem 5 will run the GNU/Linux PureOS distribution instead of Android, and will include a slate of features aimed at helping you protect your 'digital identity' — including end-to-end encryption of calls and texts made to other Librem 5 handsets.

While the phone will use as much free software as possible Purism do concede that the mobile baseband will likely use ROM loaded firmware (but with a FOSS kernel driver).

Wondering what kind of smartphone you get for $599? Us too. As it is, Purism say Librem 5 specs won't be finalized until after the campaign ends. This, they say, is to "ensure the best available components."

[...] If you're thinking of replacing your current smartphone with the Librem 5 you will need to look elsewhere as Purism plan to ship the phone in January 2019.