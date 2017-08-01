from the no-unity-this-time dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
If you dream of owning a Linux phone that respects your privacy and keeps your data secure you'll want to check out Purism's new crowdfunding campaign.
The security-conscious US-based Linux laptop maker is hoping to raise $1.5 million to manufacture a 5-inch privacy-focused smartphone powered by open-source software.
Starting at $599, the Librem 5 will run the GNU/Linux PureOS distribution instead of Android, and will include a slate of features aimed at helping you protect your 'digital identity' — including end-to-end encryption of calls and texts made to other Librem 5 handsets.
While the phone will use as much free software as possible Purism do concede that the mobile baseband will likely use ROM loaded firmware (but with a FOSS kernel driver).
Wondering what kind of smartphone you get for $599? Us too. As it is, Purism say Librem 5 specs won't be finalized until after the campaign ends. This, they say, is to "ensure the best available components."
[...] If you're thinking of replacing your current smartphone with the Librem 5 you will need to look elsewhere as Purism plan to ship the phone in January 2019.
Source: Purism is Crowdfunding an Encrypted Linux Phone
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Wednesday August 30, @05:35AM (4 children)
I'd like to see a phone with a bunch of tiny DIP switches or similar which physically break the circuit to various components - camera, wife, bluetooth, cell, microphone, speakers, gps, ... anything else?
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Wednesday August 30, @05:35AM (1 child)
Well, a little bit freudian there -- wife is obviously wifi.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday August 30, @06:14AM
Well, to be honest, I wouldn't mind a switch to turn the wife on. Or off.
Needs to be sturdier than a tiny DIP switch, tho; I suspect there will be quite a number of switches.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday August 30, @05:49AM
Turning your wife on that easily could be dangerous!
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday August 30, @05:53AM
Be nice if the switches were accessible without dis-assembling the phone. A simple cover, maybe.
The microphone and speaker switches should be like the on/off switches on old calculators. "Slide to enable phone"
(They could also be the "answer" and "hang up" buttons)
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by melikamp on Wednesday August 30, @05:59AM (1 child)
Sorry, no sale then. But even beyond my personal preferences, think about the wireless cartel and the utter injustice to you as a consumer, let alone a participant in a democracy. That you should need to authenticate at all in order to access the internet is utter horseshit. Say what you will about the network neutrality, but I think the following system would be far better for us the people than the sleazy "service" we get today:
Every wireless provider should be required by law to serve from a menu of libre protocols for a possibly low-band, but fully working internet. If they want to charge an arm and a leg for some kind of premium service, let them choke on it. A federal network of wireless towers and onion routers would make more sense, but hey, this is America, so I'll be realistic :)
(Score: 1) by Beau Slim on Wednesday August 30, @06:23AM
Yep, a non-open, non-user-auditable base rom makes these guys absolutely no different from anyone else. In fact, it probably makes them (and any other small player) worse because they won't have the funds to hire the legal team required to protect themselves from secret warrants, etc. If they weren't US-based, they might stand a chance of avoiding the "install this and keep your mouth shut or go to prison" situation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 30, @06:19AM
Someone went HAM on the topics for this story.
