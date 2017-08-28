from the good-for-the-consumer dept.
Amazon.com Inc. spent its first day as the owner of a brick-and-mortar grocery chain cutting prices at Whole Foods Market as much as 43 percent.
The tech giant's $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods has sent shock waves through the already changing $800 billion supermarket industry. The wedding between Amazon and the upscale grocery promises to upend the way customers shop for groceries. Cutting prices at the chain with such an entrenched reputation for high cost that its nickname is Whole Paycheck is a sign that Amazon is serious about taking on competitors such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc., Kroger Co. and Costco Wholesale Corp.
"Price was the largest barrier to Whole Foods' customers," said Mark Baum, a senior vice president at the Food Marketing Institute, an industry group. "Amazon has demonstrated that it is willing to invest to dominate the categories that it decides to compete in. Food retailers of all sizes need to look really hard at their pricing strategies, and maybe find some funding sources to build a war chest."
"Whole Paycheck" is now "Half Paycheck."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 30, @07:01AM
So the price on generic canned beans was dropped 43%, while all other prices stayed the same and/or were increased.
The headline would still be completely accurate, albeit just as misleading.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 30, @07:09AM
Only high volume items will get significant price cuts.
Costco, ALDI, and Walmart are still better places to shop.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Wednesday August 30, @07:21AM (1 child)
"We cut all the profits out so we can steal all the other people's business, then when we have them ordering regularly and they've forgotten about those other places, we'll raise the prices slowly".
It's a pretty obvious tactic, and the percentages on the particular things they cut just seem to point to "let's do zero percent profit for a while to capture market". Anyone can operate at zero profit if they want, especially if they're large enough. It's just not necessarily the best thing for the consumer in the long-term.
I'm not sure where they would stand on anti-competition manoeuvres, but I'd guess it'd raise some eyebrows but they could change at any time if someone bothered to complain.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday August 30, @07:45AM
It's a race to the bottom - which ever company has th deepest pockets/cash reserves wins, as they can hold out making no (losing) money the longest.
If the suppliers are on 90 day (or longer, poor buggers) accounts, and the cash registers are ringing, then, even at the reduced income, they company will still be meeting its loan repayments..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 30, @07:51AM
Any chance of bringing back the asparagus water?
With the new price cut, that would go from $6 to $3, making it such a bargain. A bottle of water with 3 asparagus stalks could be had for just $3. Think of it!
