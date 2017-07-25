Stories
Swedish Agency Moved Nation's Secret Data to “the Cloud”

posted by cmn32480 on Wednesday August 30, @10:18AM   Printer-friendly
from the are-you-kidding-me? dept.
Rich26189 writes:

Sweden's Transport Agency moved all of its data to "the cloud", apparently unaware that there is no cloud, only somebody else's computer. In doing so, it exposed and leaked every conceivable top secret database: fighter pilots, SEAL team operators, police suspects, people under witness relocation. Names, photos, and home addresses: the list is just getting started. The responsible director has been found guilty in criminal court of the whole affair, and sentenced to the harshest sentence ever seen in Swedish government: she was docked half a month's paycheck.

Story here:
https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/blog/2017/07/swedish-transport-agency-worst-known-governmental-leak-ever-is-slowly-coming-to-light/

Original Submission


