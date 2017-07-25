17/08/30/0212200 story
Story here:
posted by cmn32480 on Wednesday August 30, @10:18AM
from the are-you-kidding-me? dept.
Sweden's Transport Agency moved all of its data to "the cloud", apparently unaware that there is no cloud, only somebody else's computer. In doing so, it exposed and leaked every conceivable top secret database: fighter pilots, SEAL team operators, police suspects, people under witness relocation. Names, photos, and home addresses: the list is just getting started. The responsible director has been found guilty in criminal court of the whole affair, and sentenced to the harshest sentence ever seen in Swedish government: she was docked half a month's paycheck.
https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/blog/2017/07/swedish-transport-agency-worst-known-governmental-leak-ever-is-slowly-coming-to-light/
(1)
(1)
(Score: 3, Informative) by canopic jug on Wednesday August 30, @10:46AM
It would have been nice to have a followup instead of a repeat. Falkvinge notes at the end of the post that they might get around to addressing the problem maybe somtime in the autumn. This was covered here a few weeks ago under the title Outsourcing Nightmare [soylentnews.org]
It looks so far like the government is choosing spin rather than actually addressing the problem.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
