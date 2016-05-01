from the but-the-fill-ups-take-a-while dept.
Aston Martin is the latest car maker to announce it's going to move to an all-hybrid lineup. CEO Andy Palmer has told the Financial Times that "We will be 100 per cent hybrid by the middle of the 2020s." Palmer also told the FT that he expects about 25 percent of Aston Martin sales will be EVs by 2030. A similarly bold announcement was made by Volvo earlier this summer; however, in this case Aston Martin will continue to sell non-hybrid versions of its cars as an option.
The first all-electric Aston Martin will be the RapidE, a sleek four-seater due in 2019. But that will be a limited-run model, with only 115 planned. There's also the hybrid Valkyrie hypercar in the works, an F1 car for the road that's being designed by Aston Martin in conjunction with Red Bull Racing's Adrian Newey. But there will be more mainstream (if such a word can apply) hybrid and battery EV Aston Martins coming, too. Like Volvo, some of these will just be 48V mild hybrids.
Guess it's embarassing when your gas-powered supercar gets left in the dust by an EV.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Wednesday August 30, @03:34PM
Until batteries drop in price by a couple orders of magnitude, or start lasting 30+ years, I'll stick with gas thanks*. For people buying super expensive vehicles though go for it, the whole point of such a vehicle is that you are okay with spending a huge amount of extra money.
EV and hybrid, to me, seems like yet another attempt by manufacturers to build in obsolescence into their products. Companies really love that these days. The fact that I have a car that is over 20 years old would be seen as a failure to them. I expect the push for EV to continue as hard as they possibly can make it, to try to ensure people buy their products more often. Also expect more tricks to damage the used car market (Tesla already does this).
Designed obsolescence is extra bad for vehicles because people tend to spend so much of their income on them, buying more than they can afford.
*Yes I do actually keep vehicles longer than battery packs last. A gas tank doesn't go bad after 5-10 years and if it does it is cheap and easy to replace. My 23 year old vehicle is driven less than 1000 miles a year and replacing battery packs would have cost several times the value of the vehicle by now.
