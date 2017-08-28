from the tsk-tsk-Tisch dept.
The New York Police Department's Deputy Commissioner of IT has defended the department's purchase of $160 million worth of obsolete Windows phones after a New York Post article criticized the "boondoggle". The NYPD plans to switch to iPhones:
On Monday, Jessica Tisch, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of information technology, wrote a scathing defense of the NYPD's choice of Windows phone.
The two-year project wrapped up in October and cost $160 million. It put Windows phones into the hands of all 36,000 officers.
The NY Post's Tina Moore originally reported on the change with the headline: NYPD needs to replace 36K useless smartphones. In the article Moore points out:
"Just months after the last phone was handed out, officials plan to begin replacing them all with brand-new iPhones by the end of the year, sources said."
This clearly didn't sit well with Tisch. She penned a retort that extolled the virtues of the Windows smartphone program, while also confirming that the NYPD has given up on Windows in favor of iPhones.
The smartphones purchased were the Lumia 830 and Lumia 640 XL.
Blog post defending the use of Windows phones. Also at New York Magazine, The Register, and Mac Rumors.
Older article about the "crime-fighting phone".
(Score: 1) by Zappy on Wednesday August 30, @05:06PM (1 child)
over $4k per phone
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday August 30, @05:10PM
Let's include some spares.
$4k per phone at 40,000 phones.
$2k per phone at 80,000 phones, more than 2 per officer.
Yeah, they got hosed. I guess a chunk of that $160m went to developing those slick apps they can't live without.
(Score: 2) by Megahard on Wednesday August 30, @05:10PM
Because who would bother to steal a Windows phone?
