'Marrying Up' is Now Easier for Men, Improves Their Economic Well-Being, Study Finds

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday August 30, @06:23PM   Printer-friendly
from the changing-times dept.
Career & Education Science

Phoenix666 writes:

As the number of highly educated women has increased in recent decades, the chances of "marrying up" have increased significantly for men and decreased for women, according to a new study led by a University of Kansas sociologist.

"The pattern of marriage and its economic consequences have changed over time," said lead author ChangHwan Kim, associate professor of sociology. "Now women are more likely to get married to a less-educated man. What is the consequence of this?"

Kim's co-authored the study with Arthur Sakamoto of Texas A&M University, and the journal Demography recently published their findings. They examined gender-specific changes in the total financial return to education among people of prime working ages, 35 to 44 years old, using U.S. Census data from 1990 and 2000 and the 2009-2011 American Community Survey.

Your dreams of finding a Sugar Momma may finally come true.

ChangHwan Kim, Arthur Sakamoto. Women's Progress for Men's Gain? Gender-Specific Changes in the Return to Education as Measured by Family Standard of Living, 1990 to 2009–2011. Demography, 2017; DOI: 10.1007/s13524-017-0601-3

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 30, @06:29PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 30, @06:29PM (#561633)

    I foresee the comments on this article being fair and balanced.

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday August 30, @06:30PM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Wednesday August 30, @06:30PM (#561634)

    Now women are more likely to get married to a less-educated man. What is the consequence of this?

    A new porn category?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 30, @06:39PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 30, @06:39PM (#561637)

    We discussed this topic yesterday [soylentnews.org].

