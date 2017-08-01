from the must-read dept.
An Indian site, YourStory, has an unusually broad ranging interview with Richard Stallman. While much of the background and goals will already be familiar to SN readers, the interview is interesting not only for its scope but also that India is starting to take an interest in these matters.
To know Richard Stallman is to know the true meaning of freedom. He's the man behind the GNU project and the free software movement, and the subject of our Techie Tuesdays this week.
This is not a usual story. After multiple attempts to get in touch for an interaction with Richard Stallman, I got a response which prepared me well for what's coming next. I'm sharing the same with you to prepare you for what's coming next.
I'm willing to do the interview — if you can put yourself into philosophical and political mindset that is totally different from the one that the other articles are rooted in.
The general mindset of your articles is to admire success. Both business success, and engineering success. My values disagree fundamentally with that. In my view, proprietary software is an injustice; it is wrongdoing. People should be _ashamed_ of making proprietary software, _especially_ if it is successful. (If nobody uses the proprietary program, at least it has not really wronged anyone.) Thus, most of the projects you consider good, I consider bad.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 30, @08:08PM
RMS is a visionary, but as usual such ideas start before their time is ready. The concept of free software conflicts heavily with our profit driven economic models. Until we evolve as a society beyond the need for money this problem can not be solved. Open source all your software and some assholes will be able to undercut your business and screw over your hard work.
One day humanity will evolve and economics will simply be about efficient resource allocation. Currently it is tied up in complex systems where money is THE goal. This is an incorrect model, although one we had to use since we were not advanced enough to move beyond it. Instead of merely facilitating human interaction it has become a separate entity with near-deity level worship by some.
It would be nice if more people understood this instead of ignoring other possibilities because they clash with the presumption of current economic theory.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday August 30, @08:10PM
Seems like the difference between right/wrong or shame/pride here is adding/changing licensing terms. Is that really something to base a self-concept on?
Reply to This