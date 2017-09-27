17/08/31/0319202 story
posted by Fnord666 on Thursday August 31, @01:43PM
from the who-buys-an-os-in-2017? dept.
Jolla, of "where's my tablet" fame, has announced a plan the sell their SailfishOS for Sony Xperia X phones as an aftermartket upgrade. From the announcement:
Here are the hard facts you need to know:
Sales start date: September 27, 2017. Product – what you will get:
- Sailfish OS image to flash to your Xperia device – our target is to have the downloadable image ready by October 11
- Android support, predictive text input, and MS exchange support as downloads from Jolla Store to your device
- SW updates for one year, after which a continuation program will follow
- Clear instructions and support for downloads & installation
- Jolla Customer Care service
Availability: EU, Norway, Switzerland; US & CA to be confirmed. Price: 49,90€ (including VAT)
Seems like quite the bizarre move for a company that has lost so much consumer faith.
Seen on Phoronix
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 31, @01:57PM (1 child)
is that I don't need your damn customer care or tech support. I just need you to get the fuck out of my way, and let me program the damn device to do what I want, exactly how and when I want it.
Every night I pray to St. John [von Neumann] to deliver unto us the IBM-or-IBM-compatible machine of the "mobile" world. Deliver us!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 31, @02:10PM
Purism [puri.sm] is doing an open source phone. Go and give them money!
