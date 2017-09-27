Here are the hard facts you need to know:

Sales start date: September 27, 2017. Product – what you will get:

Sailfish OS image to flash to your Xperia device – our target is to have the downloadable image ready by October 11

Android support, predictive text input, and MS exchange support as downloads from Jolla Store to your device

SW updates for one year, after which a continuation program will follow

Clear instructions and support for downloads & installation

Jolla Customer Care service

Availability: EU, Norway, Switzerland; US & CA to be confirmed. Price: 49,90€ (including VAT)