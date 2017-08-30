from the graveyard-of-giants dept.
After a somewhat successful takeover of BlackBerry devices, TCL Corporation is planning on releasing Palm-branded devices next year:
TCL actually bought the Palm name back in 2014, four years after HP acquired the brand and then shuttered its products a year later after they underperformed. That seemed a tragic end for Palm, which had led the late 90s and 2000s consumer device market with its PDAs and early smartphones, like the Pilot and Pre, respectively. But it looks like TCL is going to introduce an undisclosed number of devices under the Palm name early next year.
That's all we really know, thanks to an interview the company's marketing manager Stefan Streit gave to Android Planet1. While he wouldn't divulge what kind of devices would be included, he did tease that smartphones could be a possibility. The only other thing he revealed was Palm's intended place in TCL's portfolio. Rather than try to spice up the brand for new consumers, Streit mentioned that the new Palm devices would be geared toward users familiar with the old ones that ruled the gadget world before the new millennium. Whether that impacts their design or just how they'll be marketed is unclear.
It will be interesting to see if they make anything of it, or if it will just be a rebranded handset like the DTEK line. Perhaps they will ship with StyleTap or something similar for all you PalmOS needs.
[1]: Dutch
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 31, @07:41PM
Oh please update and release webOS based devices. So sad that only TVs use it now.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday August 31, @07:42PM
Most young people these days would be perfectly happy with a slightly modernized Palm Pilot.
They never make phone calls anyway.
Adding phone functionality to the basic PDA seems an excursion into the unnecessary.
If we had just built out the net, voip would have come along anyway.
At the time, it was the only way to force the building of a wireless network, by having the only people with existing networks (telcos) build them out with radio to every corner of the country. And every POTS and cell subscriber paid for that network with one subscription at a time over decades, The absurdly high fees of one generation funding the building of the next generation.
The geeks with PDAs were the subject of much eye rolling, never far from their syncing cradle, yet always lagging behind the guy with a paper notebook or day planner. Now, most people use their cell phones mostly as PDAs and the network does their syncing. We don't talk on the phone anymore.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This