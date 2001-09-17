Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

uBlock Origin Released as a Pure WebExtension for Firefox

posted by Fnord666 on Friday September 01, @02:06AM   Printer-friendly
from the vigilant-developers-are-a-blessing dept.
Software Security

-- OriginalOwner_ writes:

Martin Brinkmann at gHacks reports

A new WebExtension version of the popular content blocker uBlock Origin was [uploaded on August 31] to Mozilla's official add-ons repository for Firefox.

The new version is compatible with Firefox's new WebExtensions standard for extensions, and will as such continue to work when Firefox 57 gets released.

This first official release of the WebExtensions version of uBlock Origin works for the most part just like the legacy add-on version.

Users may experience issues however when they upgrade from the legacy version of the add-on to the new version.

Raymond Hill, the developer of uBlock Origin suggests that 32-bit users of Firefox stay on version 1.13.8 of the add-on until these issues are resolved.

[Workarounds for storage limit bug for extra filter lists and custom settings described]

[...] Additional information [is] available on uBlock Origin's Mozilla AMO page, and the GitHub project site.

Original Submission


«  Hormone Contamination Could be Disrupting Crocodile Development in Costa Rica
uBlock Origin Released as a Pure WebExtension for Firefox | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.