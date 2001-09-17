from the open-mailbox dept.
Spotted at Andrew Plotkin's blog is an interesting article on the two word control panel in the original Apollo Guidance Computer, which talks about the use of "VERB" and "NOUN" controls on the original instrument panel.
This then links to a Discover Magazine Article How Verbs and Nouns Got Apollo to the Moon, which describes how the Apollo astronauts interacted with the guidance computer by:
[...] entering Noun-Verb combination commands in lieu of a string of written words. To keep it simple, the commands were written out in short hand. For example, V37N31E stood for Verb 37 Noun 31 and Enter to get the program running.
[...] It might not seem like it, but the Noun-Verb arrangement and verbiage comes from the fact that the computer engineers who built and used the Apollo guidance computer were also inventing it as they went along. They didn't have backgrounds in computer engineering because the field didn't exist then as it does today. But they all spoke English, so carrying over the same language structure simplified things for everyone. It's a perfect example of the brilliant simplicity that went into so much engineering of the Apollo era.
I guess that's V34N34E.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
And very well known to anyone who even looked at things like Apollo, even casually.
I bought "The Apollo Guidance Computer" book from Amazon for a birthday gift only recently, but it's been in print for years.
Verb-Noun wasn't unique to Apollo, isn't a bad idea anyway, and there aren't too many alternative ways to do things if you sit and think about it - and the more limited you are, the more it makes sense.
There's a reason that old text adventures used the same system, independently (I don't imagine many Apollo software engineers went on to work for Codemasters...) - when you're that limited on RAM, and want to communicate, verb-noun is about the only way that makes sense (DROP SWORD, ATTACK DRAGON, etc.)
It's not a coincidence that Andrew Plotkin is famous for interactive fiction. I recognized his name immediately as the author of mind screwy text adventures. "So Far" never finished. To say "A Change in the Weather" is unforgiving would be an understatement.
Nice to see he's a blogger now. That's now celebrities maintain their fame, wouldn't want to fade into obscurity.
Look at assembly languages - each instruction is basically an op-code (verb) and operand(s) (noun).
