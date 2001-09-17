from the read-before-you-sign dept.
Comcast has sued the state of Vermont to try to avoid a requirement to build 550 miles of new cable lines.
Comcast's lawsuit against the Vermont Public Utility Commission (VPUC) was filed Monday in US District Court in Vermont and challenges several provisions in the cable company's new 11-year permit to offer services in the state. One of the conditions in the permit says that "Comcast shall construct no less than 550 miles of line extensions into un-cabled areas during the [11-year] term."
Comcast would rather not do that. The company's court complaint says that Vermont is exceeding its authority under the federal Cable Act while also violating state law and Comcast's constitutional rights:
The VPUC claimed that it could impose the blanket 550-mile line extension mandate on Comcast because it is the "largest" cable operator in Vermont and can afford it. These discriminatory conditions contravene federal and state law, amount to undue speaker-based burdens on Comcast's protected speech under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution... and deprive Comcast and its subscribers of the benefits of Vermont law enjoyed by other cable operators and their subscribers without a just and rational basis, in violation of the Common Benefits Clause of the Vermont Constitution.
[...] Comcast previously asked the VPUC to reconsider the conditions, but the agency denied the request. (Vermont Public Radio posted the documents that we've linked to and published a story on the lawsuit yesterday.)
Comcast entered Vermont by purchasing Adelphia in 2005, despite already being aware of state procedures that ascribe great importance "to building out cable networks to unserved areas to meet community needs," the VPUC's denial said.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/08/comcast-sues-vermont-to-avoid-building-550-miles-of-new-cable-lines/
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday September 01, @06:16PM
I naturally assumed that because the house was obviously equipped for cable TV, that it was also equipped for cable Internet.
Instead I got to spend three years operating my business over a dialup modem: the cable company said they didn't have any routers in Owl's Head.
(Score: 2) by Some call me Tim on Friday September 01, @06:20PM (2 children)
You idiots signed the contract now you get to live up to it! Now you know how your customers feel when they need to cancel their service for some reason, or one of your "contractors" talks them into switching from another provider for a great low price that you have no intention of honoring.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 01, @06:32PM
Pfft whatever George :P
(Score: 1) by insanumingenium on Friday September 01, @06:40PM
This isn't a contract in the traditional sense, it never is when there is a regulating agency involved. They can't run their business without this agency's permission.
Calling it a first amendment case is just stupid though.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday September 01, @06:39PM
"Okay, well if you feel that way about it, we're revoking your license to practice business in the state. Send in the next-largest provider."
(or whatever the legal wording would be...there's gotta be a way to do it)
(Score: 2) by urza9814 on Friday September 01, @06:45PM
Wait...Comcast is trying to claim that laying cables is a FREE SPEECH issue?!? The whole "money is speech" thing was bad enough, but this is just insanity!
How long until someone starts trying to claim homicide is a form of free speech too??
