Juicero Squeezed to Death

takyon writes:

One of Silicon Valley's most infamous recent startups is shutting down:

Juicero, the company that made its name by creating a proprietary juice-squeezing machine, is shutting down. The announcement comes from Juicero's website. In its post, the company writes that it is suspending the sale of both its juice packets and its Juicero Press device. The last juice packet delivery will occur next week. All customers have up to 90 days to request a refund for their purchase of the Juicero Press, regardless of when they bought it. Fortune reports that employees are being given 60 days notice.

Previously: Juicero Squeezed by Press and Internet

Juicero Squeezed by Press and Internet 55 comments

takyon writes:

Juicero, a startup that sells a pricey juice press, found that out firsthand. The company's Wi-Fi-enabled machine produces cold-pressed juice out of packets sold exclusively to owners via subscription.

Received as both Silicon Valley cautionary tale and commentary on conspicuous consumption, Juicero's story was chronicled this week in a Bloomberg News piece.

[...] In all, the company raised some $120 million.

But Bloomberg says investors' confidence waned once it emerged that people didn't actually need the press to get juice from the packets but could simply squeeze it out by hand.

A Silicon Valley startup slain before it could blossom into a unicorn.

[Ed. Note: Also at ExtremeTech with a bonus link to Juicero's very silly marketing video.]

