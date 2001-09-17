17/09/01/2234245 story
posted by martyb on Saturday September 02, @06:31AM
from the now-what? dept.
from the now-what? dept.
Julia Reda, Member of the European Parliament representing Germany, writes about documents leaked yesterday by Statewatch showing that the current EU Council presidency questions extra copyright for news snippets, but endorses censorship. The council presidency is currently held by Estonia. In that role, the Estonians have wisely backed off on proposals to eliminate the freedom to hyperlink, a topic covered earlier. However, they are for the time being in favor of establishing heavy censorship apparati to require monitoring and evaluating all uploads and posts, mandating blocking such posts or uploads should they be found in violation of copyright. Either proposal affects sites like SN quite heavily.
EU Council Presidency Questions Extra Copyright, but Endorses Censorship | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 02, @06:35AM (1 child)
It's ok guys, we'll only censor stuff that we don't agree with like those damn nazi's, it's not like the internet should be a place of free and open discussion on principal or anything.. right?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 02, @06:43AM
> those damn nazi's
First they came for the Grammar Nazi's,
and I said, "It should be Grammar Nazis",
so they took me away.
Reply to This
Parent