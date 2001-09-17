Stories
EU Council Presidency Questions Extra Copyright, but Endorses Censorship

posted by martyb on Saturday September 02, @06:31AM   Printer-friendly
from the now-what? dept.
Digital Liberty

canopic jug writes:

Julia Reda, Member of the European Parliament representing Germany, writes about documents leaked yesterday by Statewatch showing that the current EU Council presidency questions extra copyright for news snippets, but endorses censorship. The council presidency is currently held by Estonia. In that role, the Estonians have wisely backed off on proposals to eliminate the freedom to hyperlink, a topic covered earlier. However, they are for the time being in favor of establishing heavy censorship apparati to require monitoring and evaluating all uploads and posts, mandating blocking such posts or uploads should they be found in violation of copyright. Either proposal affects sites like SN quite heavily.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 02, @06:35AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 02, @06:35AM (#562864)

    It's ok guys, we'll only censor stuff that we don't agree with like those damn nazi's, it's not like the internet should be a place of free and open discussion on principal or anything.. right?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 02, @06:43AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 02, @06:43AM (#562865)

      > those damn nazi's

      First they came for the Grammar Nazi's,
      and I said, "It should be Grammar Nazis",
      so they took me away.

