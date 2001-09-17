Julia Reda, Member of the European Parliament representing Germany, writes about documents leaked yesterday by Statewatch showing that the current EU Council presidency questions extra copyright for news snippets, but endorses censorship. The council presidency is currently held by Estonia. In that role, the Estonians have wisely backed off on proposals to eliminate the freedom to hyperlink, a topic covered earlier. However, they are for the time being in favor of establishing heavy censorship apparati to require monitoring and evaluating all uploads and posts, mandating blocking such posts or uploads should they be found in violation of copyright. Either proposal affects sites like SN quite heavily.

