Researchers at the University of St Andrews have thrown down the gauntlet to computer programmers to find a solution to a "simple" chess puzzle which could, in fact, take thousands of years to solve and net a $1M prize. Computer Scientist Professor Ian Gent and his colleagues, at the University of St Andrews, believe any program capable of solving the famous "Queens Puzzle" efficiently, would be so powerful, it would be capable of solving tasks currently considered impossible, such as decrypting the toughest security on the internet.
Devised in 1850, the Queens Puzzle originally challenged a player to place eight queens on a standard chessboard so that no two queens could attack each other. This means putting one queen in each row, so that no two queens are in the same column, and no two queens in the same diagonal. Although the problem has been solved by human beings, once the chess board increases to a large size no computer program can solve it.
The team found that once the chess board reached 1000 squares by 1000, computer progams could no longer cope with the vast number of options and sunk into a potentially eternal struggle akin to the fictional "super computer" Deep Thought in Douglas Adams' Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, which took seven and a half million years to provide an answer to the meaning of everything.
https://phys.org/news/2017-09-simple-chess-puzzle-key-1m.html
[Abstract]: "Complexity of n-Queens Completion"
[Source]: https://www.st-andrews.ac.uk/news/archive/2017/title,1539813,en.php
Any takers for this challenge?
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday September 02, @09:33AM
So that's less than 1000 dollars per year, or less than 83 dollars per month. Not exactly a good pay. ;-)
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 02, @09:47AM
Firstly, humans have only solved small problems, computers have solved larger ones. The article makes it sound as if humans are superior, they aren't.
Secondly, the link to crypto is bogus. Solving NP complete problems in P doesn't make factoring or discrete logs easy, just P. And P can grow frighteningly quickly.
