15 Fast Radio Bursts Detected From Distant Galaxy

posted by martyb on Saturday September 02, @04:43PM   Printer-friendly
An Anonymous Coward writes:

http://news.berkeley.edu/2017/08/30/distant-galaxy-sends-out-15-high-energy-radio-bursts/

Breakthrough Listen, an initiative to find signs of intelligent life in the universe, has detected 15 brief but powerful radio pulses emanating from a mysterious and repeating source – FRB 121102 – far across the universe.

Fast radio bursts are brief, bright pulses of radio emission from distant but largely unknown sources, and FRB 121102 is the only one known to repeat: more than 150 high-energy bursts have been observed coming from the object, which was identified last year as a dwarf galaxy about 3 billion light years from Earth.

Also at: Universe Today, phys.org, and Newsweek,.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 02, @04:52PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 02, @04:52PM (#562961)

    Where's Tsoukalos when you need him?

