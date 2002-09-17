Stories
Gene Editing Without CRISPR -- Private Equity Raises $127 Million

posted by martyb on Saturday September 02, @07:16PM   Printer-friendly
from the crispr...-where's-the-bacon? dept.
News Techonomics

Tech Review warns of a possible investment scam?

https://www.technologyreview.com/s/608749/in-a-sign-of-gene-editing-frenzy-startup-pitches-editing-without-crispr/

Having something better than CRISPR would be high-impact. But Homology's scientific results aren't yet widely accepted. In fact, several scientists told MIT Technology Review that they believe the claims are probably wrong.

"What's surprising is this company raised so much money on something thought to be untrue in the scientific community," says David Russell, a researcher at the University of Washington, in Seattle. "I think there is just a gene-editing frenzy."

Something about specially designed viruses that don't have to "slash open" human genes to change them. Sounds like something the herd (Wall St speculators) would be happy to get behind.

The paper has not yet been published, but here are some additional links to further information:

From Dr. Lowe's "In the Pipeline" blog - http://blogs.sciencemag.org/pipeline/archives/2017/08/31/good-craziness-and-bad-craziness
Conference abstract on the research - http://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/4399/presentation/1352
AAV vectors -- use in gene therapy - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adeno-associated_virus#Use_in_gene_therapy

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 02, @08:09PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 02, @08:09PM (#563000)

    Editing vectors were designed to insert a promoterless GFP reporter cassette into the human PPP1R12C gene located in the safe harbor site, AAVS1, such that expression would be driven by the chromosomal PPP1R12C promoter. AAVHSC editing vector genomes included homology arms that flanked the promoterless reporter and specified the target genomic site to be edited. Editing was measured by GFP expression at the cellular level and confirmed by multiple molecular assays including Sanger and Next Generation sequencing.

    Well, what percent of control cells ended up expressing GFP? Was it zero?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 02, @08:17PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 02, @08:17PM (#563004)

      Ummm, can we have a car analogy please?

