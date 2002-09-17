17/09/02/0144242 story
Roku has made official what's been rumored: It wants to go public.
The digital media player maker publicly filed its S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday - the first big step for a company seeking an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares.
The company plans to list shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "ROKU."
[...] As of June 30, Roku had 15.1 million active accounts on its service, according to the filing. Customers using Roku devices or TV's with its interface streamed 6.7 billion hours of internet video in the first half of 2017 - up 62% from the same period in 2016, the company said in the filing.
