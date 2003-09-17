The Free Software Foundation (FSF) provides a rebuttal, the supposed decline of copyleft, to assertions from Black Duck regarding the uptake of reciprocal versus non-reciprocal licenses. In the rebuttal, the FSF works to stem a cascade of articles and blogs which have proliferated based on some initial disinformation. While there does seem to be an increase in the use of non-reciprocal licensing in general there are several possible explanations and the rebuttal goes into detail and backs each possibility with data. In short, both styles of licensing are increasing in popularity

Original Submission