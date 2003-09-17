17/09/03/0243228 story
posted by cmn32480 on Sunday September 03, @01:32PM
from the almost-a-drop-in-the-bucket dept.
from the almost-a-drop-in-the-bucket dept.
http://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Linux-3p-Browser-Market-Share
According to Net Applications' Netmarketshare, the Linux market share on the desktop as judged by browser interactions may now be above 3%.
The company is reporting a 3.37% Linux marketshare for August 2017, a rise from 2.53% a month prior and the first time they have reported the Linux desktop marketshare above 3%.
They report Windows meanwhile at 90.7%, macOS at 5.94%, and the other operating systems statistically at zero. Their monthly report can be found here.
Linux Browser Marketshare Strikes Above 3% | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday September 03, @01:38PM
There can only be so many cool kids. The rest of you are stuck with stick-in-the-mud Windows. Even the Mac Boys are cooler than you Windows people!
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by DarkMorph on Sunday September 03, @02:04PM (2 children)
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Sunday September 03, @02:14PM (1 child)
Also there's those users who simply block any tracking. Those will certainly not show up in any statistics, and it is well possible that this is correlated with the choice of operating system.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Sunday September 03, @02:19PM
This is what I was thinking as well. Pretty much everyone I know who runs Linux blocks pretty much everything. I don't really know of anyone who spoofs agent strings as a matter of practice. If they just use the agent string from a main site as opposed to something done with JavaScript their numbers might be okay.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 03, @02:22PM
It's the year of the Linux Desktop!
Reply to This