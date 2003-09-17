Stories
Linux Browser Marketshare Strikes Above 3%

posted by cmn32480 on Sunday September 03, @01:32PM   Printer-friendly
from the almost-a-drop-in-the-bucket dept.
mrpg writes:

http://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Linux-3p-Browser-Market-Share

According to Net Applications' Netmarketshare, the Linux market share on the desktop as judged by browser interactions may now be above 3%.

The company is reporting a 3.37% Linux marketshare for August 2017, a rise from 2.53% a month prior and the first time they have reported the Linux desktop marketshare above 3%.

They report Windows meanwhile at 90.7%, macOS at 5.94%, and the other operating systems statistically at zero. Their monthly report can be found here.

  (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday September 03, @01:38PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Sunday September 03, @01:38PM (#563134) Journal

    There can only be so many cool kids. The rest of you are stuck with stick-in-the-mud Windows. Even the Mac Boys are cooler than you Windows people!

    --
    This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.

  (Score: 1) by DarkMorph on Sunday September 03, @02:04PM (2 children)

    by DarkMorph (674) on Sunday September 03, @02:04PM (#563136)
    The problem is there is no way to identify who is spoofying the UA string. I wonder how many Linux users leave spoofing enabled because there is at least one site that is written poorly and doesn't work if the browser identifies itself as not being on Windows, or perhaps Mac. Nevertheless it would be amusing if the statistics for Linux clients surpasses those of OS X in the near future.

    (Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Sunday September 03, @02:14PM (1 child)

      by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Sunday September 03, @02:14PM (#563139) Journal

      Also there's those users who simply block any tracking. Those will certainly not show up in any statistics, and it is well possible that this is correlated with the choice of operating system.

      --
      The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.

      (Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Sunday September 03, @02:19PM

        by Nerdfest (80) Subscriber Badge on Sunday September 03, @02:19PM (#563140)

        This is what I was thinking as well. Pretty much everyone I know who runs Linux blocks pretty much everything. I don't really know of anyone who spoofs agent strings as a matter of practice. If they just use the agent string from a main site as opposed to something done with JavaScript their numbers might be okay.

  (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 03, @02:22PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 03, @02:22PM (#563141)

    It's the year of the Linux Desktop!

