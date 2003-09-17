Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 17 submissions in the queue.

HPE Wraps Up $8.8bn Micro Focus Software Dump Spin-Off

posted by cmn32480 on Sunday September 03, @05:03PM   Printer-friendly
from the let-the-bug-hunt-begin dept.
Software News

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

HPE says it has closed the $8.8bn deal to spin off much of its software business with Micro Focus.

The enterprise giant said that the deal – which sees HPE merge the unwanted portion of its software operation with the UK-based Micro Focus to create what analysts estimate to be the seventh-largest software vendor in the world – had been finalized.

"With the completion of this transaction, HPE has achieved a major milestone in becoming a stronger, more focused company, purpose-built to compete and win in today's market," said HPE CEO Meg Whitman.

"And, this transaction will deliver approximately $8.8bn to HPE and its stockholders."

First announced in September 2016, the reverse-takeover agreement sees HPE selling off its IT management, big data, and security lines to Micro Focus, which will try to make the products more successful than they were under the former HP Inc.

Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/09/01/hpe_8bn_micro_focus_software_spinoff/

Original Submission


«  Physicists Propose New Theories Of Black Holes From The Very Early Universe
HPE Wraps Up $8.8bn Micro Focus Software Dump Spin-Off | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.