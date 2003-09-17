from the Marvin-the-Martian-had-no-comment dept.
We had three Soylentils submit stories about North Korea's claims it had detonated a hydrogen bomb and reports of seismic activity.
North Korea has Conducted a Major Nuclear Test.
North Korea said on Sunday it detonated a hydrogen bomb, possibly triggering an artificial earthquake and prompting immediate condemnation from its neighbors -- despite the rogue regime calling the test a "perfect success." http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/09/03/quake-in-north-korea-may-have-been-nuclear-test.html
North Korea Claims Successful Hydrogen Bomb Test
North Korea claims to have successfully developed and tested a hydrogen bomb. Observers have detected tremors associated with a blast several times larger than previous underground nuclear bomb tests. North Korea also claimed to have developed a hydrogen bomb capable of being fitted on a missile:
North Korea carried out its most powerful nuclear test to date on Sunday, claiming to have developed an advanced hydrogen bomb that could sit atop an intercontinental ballistic missile.
The bomb used in the country's sixth-ever nuclear test sent tremors across the region that were 10 times more powerful than Pyongyang's previous test a year ago, Japanese officials said. While the type of bomb used and its size have not been independently verified, if true, the pariah state is a significant step closer to being able to fire a nuclear warhead to the US mainland, as it has repeatedly threatened it could if provoked.
[...] The device was more than eight times more powerful than the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945, according to NORSAR, a Norway-based group that monitors nuclear tests. Based on the tremors that followed the test, NORSAR estimated it had an explosive yield of 120 kilotons. Hiroshima's had 15 kilotons. But South Korean officials gave a more modest estimation, saying that Sunday's bomb had a yield of 50 kilotons.
がんばれ! 你能行的!! 화이팅!!!
Also at BBC, Reuters, and NYT.
4.1 Magnitude Seismic Event in North Korea at a Low Depth
Earthquake News Today initially reported that a 5.1 magnitude event designated 2000aert had occurred near Sungjibaegam, North Korea at a depth of less than 1km at 03:30 UTC September 3.
Their updated report 2.5 hours later gave a magnitude of 4.1.
All reporting stations were in the USA.
NPR, formerly Nation Public Radio, subsequently reports
North Korea has claimed to have tested a hydrogen bomb
The blast was picked up by seismic stations all over the world, and it was big.
[...]North Korea's previous nuclear tests have been in the tens of kilotons range. That corresponds roughly to a weapon the size of the ones used on Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II. It's believed that the North's earlier tests were of nuclear weapons that use uranium or plutonium (or both) for their explosive yield.
This time, the North claims to have mastered a far more powerful hydrogen weapon. Some early estimates are putting this test in the hundreds of kiloton range.
[...]Modern nuclear weapons of the sort possessed by the U.S. and Russia are almost all thermonuclear in nature. It allows the weapons to pack a huge punch while fitting in a warhead small enough to be delivered by a missile.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday September 04, @05:53AM (1 child)
that idiot boy to insult China in some manner that China finds impossible to ignore. Maybe he'll demand that senior members of The Party worship him, since he's a demigod, and deserving of worship. Maybe he'll find some other way to piss on Chinese heritage and tradition. Maybe he'll fire a missile into China, because "They aren't taking me seriously!"
On the other hand, I often think that we should just nuke the capital when we know he's in town.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday September 04, @06:08AM
"It's illegal to threaten the President, even if you're joking." -- Clint Eastwood, "Line Of Fire"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 04, @06:00AM (1 child)
I, and, apparently all my "devices," are "emoji-illiterate"...
What does the following mean:
がんばれ! 你能行的!! 화이팅!!!
???
(Score: 1) by anubi on Monday September 04, @06:16AM
Apparently its something like "do the best you can do fighting " written in Japanese, Chinese, Korean.
Me a whiz? No, I'm no linguist... I cheated [google.com].
I use Google Translate a lot when trying to decipher IC spec sheets . A helluva lot of stuff I now design with involves Chinese datasheets, and the chips I use are often used in toys and mass consumer goods, but I am repurposing them to some particular uses I have. The Chinese are developing amazingly useful little chips.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday September 04, @06:01AM (1 child)
North Korea is utterly dependent on China. What I don't get is: why does China tolerate this idiot on their border. He's a fruitcake, half-baked at best. Maybe China doesn't care about random tests, but if he nukes Tokyo or (more likely) Seoul - the resulting warfare will hurt China as much as anyone else.
I'm not generally a fan of preemptive military intervention, but if there was ever a good case for destroying someone's nuclear facilities, North Korea is surely the poster child.
Anyone have info on why China tolerates this?
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 04, @06:34AM
You probably didn't realize the irony of your post.
The answer to your question is quite obvious. They tolerate this idiot because he has nukes. Same as Mexico and Canada have tolerated the various fruitcakes moving in and out of that tacky faux-classicist white building in Washington DC. Because they have nukes.
The only country to have actually crossed the line of inhumanity and used nukes against humans. The only country that wittingly has brought and will continue to bring the world to the brink of total nuclear annihilation, simply because the narcissistic maniacs in charge consider themselves so exceptional that their strategic political and economic interests weigh more than the lives of eight billion people.
I'm not generally a fan of preemptive military intervention, but if there was ever a good case for destroying someone's nuclear facilities, the USA are surely the poster child.
---
Everybody is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 04, @06:30AM
Yo, @realDonaldTrump, you're running out of time to actually contain this mess. You were right when you said words won't work - the current state is proof of that. Question is, what'cha gonna do?
It's in NK's self interest to become a nuclear power since that's the only realistic way they can get rid of the sanctions that have been imposed on them by the UN bullies. So, what'cha gonna do?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 04, @06:30AM
Somehow, this whole thing strikes me as a kid in the neighborhood playing with guns.
Now, I am against laws forbidding gun ownership as a lot of people are, and believe he should do as he pleases in his own house.
I am well aware of the ability to defend oneself minimizes one'e probability of becoming a victim.
But, now he's sticking his gun out the window and making mock potshots at me, giving me hints he is preparing to damage me or my property, which I am taking a a veiled threat.
As we speak, I am talking to the neighbors about it.
I'd much rather the kid's dad handle it. But apparently, dad's not home.
I believe we are preparing to go in and take that kid's toys away if he can't play around with them responsibly.
